fbpx
Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeEntertainmentGlobal
EntertainmentGlobal

Twitter reacts to Indian Matchmaking’s surprising Emmy nomination

By Indian Link
0
indian matchmaking
Source: IMDb

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

With the announcement of the 73rd Emmy Award nominations yesterday came a surprise twist for Indian viewers: Indian Matchmaking was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

It is nominated in the same category as Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Bravo’s Below Deck, Disney’s Becoming and Vh1’s Rupaul’s Drag Race Untucked.

Indian Matchmaking and its memorable lead Sima Taparia made waves upon its release last year. For Western audiences, it was an entertaining, surprising, and somewhat shocking look into the tradition of arranged marriages.

However, many Indian viewers pointed out the show’s problematic content, including colourism, classism, and body shaming. In one instance, a woman is rejected for being ‘too demanding’ while another candidate’s mum hopes that marriage will make him ‘grow up’. ‘Sima aunty’, too, tested many a viewer’s patience with her traditional outlook of marriages.

On the flip side, others maintained that it wasn’t Netflix’s responsibility to explain the nuances of Indian culture, and that the show should be taken at face value as mere entertainment.

Understandably, responses to Indian Matchmaking’s Emmy nomination are mixed.


While the final winners will be announced in September, it remains questionable if Indian Matchmaking is the best foot forward for Indian representation on the big stage. It boasts of the high production value promised by Netflix original programm, but its overarching theme of arranged marriage and inability to challenge patriarchal norms leave it in dangerously no man’s land.

The nomination has left social media wondering: should a show that viewers love to hate win an Emmy?

Meanwhile, another Indian link in this year’s Emmy Awards is Padma Lakshmi. Nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program for her work on Top Chef, this marks her 11th Emmy nomination. She competes against Nicole Byer (Nailed It), the cast of Queer Eye, RuPaul, and the notorious sharks from Shark Tank.

This year’s frontrunners are the latest season of The Crown and the first season of The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each.

The 73rd Emmy Awards are all set to take place on 19 September.

READ ALSO: Indian matchmaking in Australia

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

indian matchmaking

Twitter reacts to Indian Matchmaking’s surprising Emmy nomination

Indian Link - 0
  With the announcement of the 73rd Emmy Award nominations yesterday came a surprise twist for Indian viewers: Indian Matchmaking was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured...
A. R. Rahman & Ananya Birla in Hindustani Way

WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Link - 0
  The legendary A.R Rahman and the rising singer Ananya Birla have launched ‘Hindustani Way’, the most awaited song aimed at cheering on all Indian...
aravind adiga amnesty

3 ‘killer’ books to read this weekend

Chitra Sudarshan - 0
  We present to you, three books that have something to do with ‘killing’ - one way or another! Amnesty by Aravind Adiga Aravind Adiga’s new novel,...
Coal mining in India

India’s dilemma on restricting coal use while supporting millions depending on...

Indian Link - 0
  India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and its transition to a low-carbon economy is crucial to meeting the goals of the...
Bollywood Veterans

Bollywood veterans on a comeback spree

Indian Link - 0
  Lately, quite a few veterans have left an impact in Hindi films, proving to naysayers that age is really just a number. Be it Neena...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020