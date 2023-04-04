Who let the ‘Doge’ out?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Tuesday, users noted that the blue bird logo on Twitter’s homepage and loading screen had been replaced with the Shiba Inu image associated with the Dogecoin meme coin cryptocurrency.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had replaced the micro-blogging platform’s blue bird homepage logo with the ‘Doge’ meme.

Musk tweeted, “As promised” and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s announcement and Twitter Doge.

While one user commented, “Promises made, promises kept,” another said, “Thanks for making Twitter fun again! #Dogecoin to the moon!”

Musk has not explained the reason for the change, but some users speculated it was meant to be an April fool’s day gag that the company was unable to bring in on time on 1 April. There has been no indication how long the canine logo will be on display.

The doge logo appeared on the site two days after Musk asked a judge to throw out a $258 billion ($380 billion) racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the dogecoin, according to Reuters.

Last month, Twitter CEO had said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, in June last year, the tech billionaire had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years.

Called ‘Dogefather’, Elon Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token.

