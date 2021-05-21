fbpx
Friday, May 21, 2021
WATCH: Bollywood fans from Indonesia recreate “Dola Re”

Indian Link
By Indian Link
vina fan dola re
Source: Youtube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Over a decade later, “Dola Re Dola” from Devdas remains a cult classic for many Bollywood lovers – and why not? It featured iconic choreography by the late Saroj Khan, performed by two of Bollywood’s leading actresses of the time – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

So, of course, it comes as no surprise that Bollywood fans around the world would love to recreate it.

Check out this fun music video for “Dola Re Dola” by Indonesian choreograper Vina Fan. How do you think she fared?

WATCH ALSO: Bollywood fans from Indonesia recreate “Kala Chashma”

