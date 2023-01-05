13 films and series not to be missed in January 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Shark Tank India- Season 2 (SonyLIV)

The highly awaited second season of the iconic entrepreneurial series is finally here. Watch as the six sharks circle a new batch of budding innovators who hope to land deals that could fuel a new future for their businesses.

Release Date: 2 January

Taaza Khabar (Disney+Hotstar)

This comedy-thriller web series starring Bhuvan Bam follows the story of a sanitation worker in Mumbai when a good deed leads to a twist of fate. Promising a tale of miracles and magic, Bam is joined by Shriya Pilgaonkar and J.D. Chakravarthi for the first Indian OTT series release of 2023.

Release date: 6 January

Varisu (In Cinemas)

Varisu is Vijay’s 66th film in a leading role as he is joined by Rashmika Mandanna for this drama release. Releasing in Tamil and Telugu to coincide with Pongal, the film is set to be a South Indian blockbuster as ‘the boss returns’.

Release date: 12 January

Thunivu (In Cinemas)

Ajith Kumar leads another Pongal release guaranteeing the actions and thrills of a heist film. The Tamil film has been produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani.

Release date: 12 January

Veera Simha Reddy (In Cinemas)

This Telugu action-drama stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Hassan in a tale of revenge and returning to one’s roots.

Release date: 12 January

Kuttey (In Cinemas)

With an all-star cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan, Kuttey is a much-awaited black comedy thriller. From the makers of Haider, Omkara and Kaminey, Aasmaan Bhardwaj makes his directorial debut following in his father Vishal’s footsteps.

Release date: 13 January

Trial By Fire (Netflix)

Based on the bestselling book by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy Trial By Fire stars Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in a gripping thriller covering the Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy. Following the story of a couple who lost their two children to the tragedy, the film showcases their journey of resilience and the fight for justice.

Release Date: 13 January

Mission Majnu (Netflix)

Joining the string of spy-thriller films lead by Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu takes place before and during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Rashmika Mandanna joins Malhotra as they depict the story of India’s greatest covert operation.

Release date: 19 January

Kutch Express (In Cinemas)

Ratna Pathak Shah makes her Gujrati film debut in this family drama film assured to tug your heartstrings. Manasi Parekh leads as Monghi, a mother and wife from a small town in Gujarat determined to make her mark in the work.

Release date: 20 January

Pathaan (In Cinemas)

In his first lead role since 2018, Shah Rukh Khan has the world buzzing with his return in this highly anticipated spy action-thriller. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join Khan in the film directed by Siddharth Anand, also known for Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019).

Release date: 25 January

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh (In Cinemas)

This Republic Day release is set in the scenario that Mahatma Gandhi survives his assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film depicts the continued debate between their ideologies as Gandhi visits Godse in prison following the attack.

Release date: 26 January

What’s Love Got to Do with It? (In Cinemas)

If you love the cross-cultural classics of Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2004), add this film to your January must-watch list. Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson star in this new film directed by Shekhar Kapur exploring the South Asian community’s diverse takes on love and life.

Release date: 26 January

Guns and Gulaabs (Netflix)

Guns and Gulaabs brings a blast from the past with the charm of the 90s showcased in this comedy thriller. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Dulquer Salmaan the film promises the journey of misfits who land themselves in a world of crime.

Release date: TBA