fbpx
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: The Green Knight

Great cinematography, sound design elevate this Dev Patel-starring fantasy adventure

By Indian Link
0
Dev Patel in The Green Knight

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

The Green Knight, a fantasy-adventure film by director David Lowery, is a visual adaptation of  The Chivalric Romance, a piece of classic narrative from the Arthurian Legends, which was anonymously published in the late 14th century.

Set in the medieval era, the narrative tells us the story of King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, Sir Gawain, a carousing young man who embarks upon a daring quest to confront the “tester of men”, the titular green, ‘Groot’-skinned giant.

AT A GLANCE

Film: The Green Knight

Director: David Lowery
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Erin Kellyman
Rating: ***

Duration: 130 minutes

During a Christmas celebration, King Arthur cajoles Gawain and his assembled knights, “Regale me and your queen, some myth or canto of thine own purport,” when all of a sudden and mysteriously, the Green Knight appears and throws an open challenge in the court.

The Green Knight says to King Arthur, “Oh greatest of kings. Indulge me in this friendly Christmas game. Let whichever of your knights, boldest of blood and wildest of heart, step forth, take up arms and try with honour to land a blow against me. Whosoever nicks me shall lay claim to this; my arms, glory and riches shall be thine. But … .”

A year later the knight who strikes him must seek the giant in his lair and let him return the blow, be it with a scratch or a cut on the throat. The giant would then return what was given to him and then in trust and friendship they would part.

Charged to impress, Sir Gawain accepts the challenge. He steps towards the giant and chops off his head. Then the decapitated giant picks up his head and rides off into the sunset.

Soon, a year passes by, and Gawain hits the road towards the giant’s den. Gawain’s journey, packed with ravishing and enigmatic adventures, is an odyssey of self-discovery that defines his character, thus forming the crux of the narrative.

Dev Patel on horseback in The Green Knight
The Green Knight: Dev Patel’s canvas through and through

The fantasy trip appears surreal and could be confusing at times, but the plot, divided into chapters with literary headings, makes it simple and easy to understand the flow of events.

It immerses us into Gawain’s journey, especially when he’s attacked by scavengers and left for dead, or when he encounters the moody sorceress Winifred (Erin Kellyman). Also, there are sequences at the home of a strange Lord (Joel Edgerton) that help you conjure up the temptations a true knight faces.

This film is Dev Patel’s canvas. As Sir Gawain, he shows his passion for becoming his character – here he nails it with perfection. He is aptly supported by a cast that’s dependable. It includes Alicia Vikander in a double role – one as the whore Essel and the other as The Lady, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Gawain’s mother, and Joel Edgerton as the Lord.

Visually the film is breathtaking. The jaw-dropping visuals and computer-generated images mesh seamlessly with the live-action shots. The sheer beauty of the locales is captured incredibly by Andrew Droz Palermo’s cinematography. Outdoor shots appear picture perfect; the interior shots are dim and dark.

The film also boasts of excellent sound design, which is evident from the first frame till the last, and the haunting score accompanying the visuals elevates the viewing experience.

Overall, with brilliant production values and an outlandish narrative, The Green Knight does transport you to the land of fables.

Troy Ribeiro, IANS

READ ALSO: A Lion roars home

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleParalympics: Bhavina, Sonal face China in TT openers
Next articleIIT-M develops India’s first motorised wheelchair vehicle
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tirupati temple

Agarbattis made with Tirupati temple blossoms for sale

Indian Link - 0
  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday said incense sticks (agarbattis)...
IIT-M's motorised wheelchair.

IIT-M develops India’s first motorised wheelchair vehicle

Indian Link - 0
  This week, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) announced the development of India's first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used not...
Dev Patel in The Green Knight

Review: The Green Knight

Indian Link - 0
  The Green Knight, a fantasy-adventure film by director David Lowery, is a visual adaptation of  The Chivalric Romance, a piece of classic narrative from...
Bhavina Sonal india tt Paralympics

Paralympics: Bhavina, Sonal face China in TT openers

Indian Link - 0
  Today, India will open its campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with para table tennis players Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel getting into...
gene weingarten

Twitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food

Indian Link - 0
  In case you missed it, the Twitterverse exploded in both confusion and annoyance yesterday after Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten alleged that Indian cuisine...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020