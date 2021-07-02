fbpx
Saturday, July 3, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Cold Case (Malayalam- Amazon Prime)

By Indian Link
0
'Cold Case' Review
'Cold Case' Review. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The catchword in this case is ‘Cold’. In the history of horror thrillers, if a refrigerator ever played a pivotal role, this is it. We’ll stop short there, to avoid spoilers.

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Athmiya Rajan, Suchitra Pillai and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli
  • Direction: Tanu Balak
  • Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a half stars)

“Cold Case” re-hauls tested cliches that horror as a genre has forever peddled, but the film never quite seems interested in adding any sort of a fresh spin to the stereotypes. Familiar tropes used to set up the tale include the dead returning to avenge a wrong and the dead using the living to communicate. From cop hero to journalist, from psychic to sidekick, every character in this story sticks to a familiar template.

Rather, the novelty lies in its storytelling approach. Sreenath V. Nath’s writing draws up parallel narratives while trying to deconstruct a killing using logic on one hand and paranormal explanation on the other.

The story starts off with a fisherman stumbling upon a skull in a garbage bag and ACP Sathyajith (Prithviraj) being summoned to investigate the case. Forensic tests show the death occurred about a year ago. Further probe reveals the victim’s identity as Eva Maria (Athmiya Rajan), who had inherited a fortune.

While Sathyajith follows police protocol, investigating the deceased’s relatives, including her husband, a journalist named Medha (Aditi Balan) gets involved in the case in a different manner. Medha helms a television show about the paranormal, but her ratings at the moment are not good enough. She has a troubled personal life, too. She is going through a divorce and her younger sister committed suicide a while back.

The story takes a supernatural turn when Medha senses a spirit trying to reach out to her. She approaches a psychic named Zara (Suchitra Pillai), who informs Medha the spirit’s identity as Eva Maria. The journalist starts investigating the death.

You could spot plenty of loopholes in the writing, but debutant director Tanu Balak does an adequate job balancing the two contradictory approaches of investigation to the same crime. For a while, it seems interesting, too. The problem begins after Sathyajith and Medha discover they have been probing the same death, especially as the climax unfolds. The ending somehow cannot convincingly convey the notion that what seems plausible to Medha within the purview of paranormal beliefs should merely be counted as an accident by logic, by Sathyajith.

Technically, the editing (Shameer Muhammed) could seem patchy in parts and overall, for a film coming from a director who started out as a cinematographer, the camera work (Cinematography Gireesh Gangadharan and Jomon T. John) is average. In an era when horror/thriller films are pushing the envelope on a polished composition, technical mediocrity is definitely a setback.

The acting would seem devoid of variation in most parts. It could be because of weak characterisation, but you sorely miss the fabulous form Prithviraj showed only a while back in “Ayyappanum Koshiyum” or the impact that Aditi Balan left in “Aruvi”, her debut as a lead star in 2017.

Overall, “Cold Case” has an engaging concept at its core, attempting to brainstorm over the logical and the illogical. More assured storytelling would have led to a surefire winner.

IANS

READ ALSO: REVIEW: June (Planet Marathi OTT)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld’s youngest chess GM with Indian roots
Next articleTikTok’s Jeremy Franco: embracing all our desi quirks
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

jeremy franco (1)

TikTok’s Jeremy Franco: embracing all our desi quirks

Rhea L Nath - 0
  From always seeking out a good deal to throwing a bit of turmeric into every concoction, South Asians can be a funny bunch to...
'Cold Case' Review

REVIEW: Cold Case (Malayalam- Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  The catchword in this case is 'Cold'. In the history of horror thrillers, if a refrigerator ever played a pivotal role, this is it....
Abhimanyu Mishra at a chess competition

World’s youngest chess GM with Indian roots

Indian Link - 0
  For the last few years, the focus in the chess circuit has been on who will break Sergey Karjakin's record as the youngest-ever Grand...
Child relishing mango variations

One mango tree having 121 varieties of the fruit

Indian Link - 0
  Saharanpur, a district mainly known for its hand carved furniture, has now become famous for something else; a unique mango tree that has 121...
Spider species names after Tukaram Omble

New spider species named after 26/11 martyr who caught Pakistani terrorist

Indian Link - 0
  As a poignant gesture, a group of naturalists have named a new spider species discovered in Kalyan, Thane, in memory of the 26/11 Martyr,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020