fbpx
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: The Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime)

Same government, same wars: The Family Man 2 is binge-worthy, concludes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 3 minutesSeason two of Raj and DK’s much-hyped spy thriller series The Family Man 2 starts with a bang and ends with a bang (literally, in both cases), and also creates scope to leave a teaser about Season 3. Most of what goes on in between, over nine episodes, is guaranteed to give you bigger and sleeker entertainment than the first time around, though it may not necessarily seem as original.

AT A GLANCE

Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Ravindra Vijay, Abhay Verma, Sunny Hinduja, Uday Mahesh, Srikrishna Dayal, Seema Biswas

Created by: Raj and DK

Rating: * * * and 1/2 (three and a half stars)

The Family Man 2 crafts its fictional action drama referencing subcontinental socio-politics. Mainly centred on the Sri Lankan Tamil rebel movement, the plot incorporates an Indian Prime Minister concerned about China’s need to gain strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean and Pakistan’s swing towards ultra-Right as necessary mentions.

As the season opens, Manoj Bajpayee’s Shrikant Tiwari has quit his job as a special agent and taken up a nine-to-five occupation. He is struggling at the workplace more than he did with guns and gore, while dealing with a much-younger manager who is ever ready to unleash pep talk on the importance of not ending up the “minimum guy” in office.

It’s the “new world”, a friend tries explaining the corporate culture, prompting a hapless retort from our middle-aged hero. “New world? Same governments. Same wars. Same terrorists. Pakistan and ISI…,” Shrikant trails off wearily.

Series creators Raj and DK have used politics as an undercurrent in The Family Man 2, as the base for taut suspense. The screenplay sets up the portrait of Sri Lanka’s civil war spilling into India, as the country’s premier tells the Indian PM (Seema Biswas) that Subramanium Panivel (Srikrishna Dayal), “a wanted man of our country”, is not only hiding in Chennai but also rallying support for elections. He adds that France and the UK are considering giving official recognition to Lanka’s Tamil ‘government’, which operates in ‘exile’ from London.

For the Lankan head of state, crushing the rebellion is a matter of pride. For the Indian PM, this seems like a good chance to keep Sri Lanka from signing a pact with China that would give the latter a strategic control over Indian Ocean.

That backdrop is set crisply in the early half of Episode One, setting the stage for pulsating action. Shrikant, saddled by his self-imposed corporate exile, would seem far removed from such matters of national importance anymore. Yet, he is forced to pick up the gun for the country again, as Tamil rebels find an ally in certain foes that he had made in Season One. Worse, this time, the safety of a close one is at stake.

More than an original script, Raj and DK have scored with stylish storytelling that keeps you on edge. The show is predictable, and yet it is amusing how the episodes keep you hooked all through. Fine acting from the entire cast – notably Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni as the arch antagonist Raji – is an asset, as a solid technical crew bring alive some well-canned action sequences and suspense.

The Family Man 2 is binge therapy for OTT addicts, more so in the time of lockdown.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSustainable chutneys with chef Ranveer Brar
Next articleSecure a perfect community living for you and your loved ones at Underbank
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

dancing dadi ravi bala sharma

WATCH: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?

Indian Link - 0
  Meet 62 year old Ravi Bala Sharma aka "Dancing Dadi", a lover of dance, Bollywood, and most importantly, spreading joy. Earlier this month, she took...
Underbank house

Secure a perfect community living for you and your loved ones...

Indian Link - 0
  Furthering the concept of community living and providing one of Victoria’s most picturesque landscapes in the heart of Bacchus Marsh, Underbank is a lot...

REVIEW: The Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
Season two of Raj and DK's much-hyped spy thriller series The Family Man 2 starts with a bang and ends with a bang (literally,...
chef ranveer brar discovers sustainable chutneys

Sustainable chutneys with chef Ranveer Brar

Indian Link - 0
  Renowned Indian chef Ranveer Brar discovers sustainable chutney brand 'Eat Me Chutneys' on his segment Aussie Bites! Watch the beloved chef in conversation with Sydney-based...
june shows india

6 Indian films and series to watch in June 2021

Indian Link - 0
  The Family Man (Amazon Prime) The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s most viewed web series from India has finally released. It was originally supposed...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020