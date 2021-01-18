fbpx
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Tribhanga (Netflix)

The film rides on the Kajol factor, but it is not without its flaws, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
netflix film tribhanga

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

The great thing about Kajol is she can light up a scene as few stars do, with her zeal to enthral. The flip side is she can burn down a scene, too, if the zeal goes overboard. It is a rarity, but we have seen it happen. In Tribhanga, Kajol reveals both the tendencies and, since the drama is largely defined by her screen presence, the film ends up a peculiar mix of the brilliant and the banal.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar
  • Directed by: Renuka Shahane
  • Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a half stars)

Renuka Shahane’s first Hindi film as director starts off riding the Kajol factor, besides the fact that it makes a couple of pertinent points about mother-daughter relationships that were, on script at least, powerful enough provoke reflection.

Shahane pens a story of three generations of women who stand out for the very specific choices they make in life, and the dysfunctional relationship they share. Tanvi Azmi plays acclaimed novelist Nayantara Apte, who shares an uncomfortable bond with daughter Anuradha (Kajol), a filmstar and Odissi dancer. Anuradha’s daughter Masha (Mithila Palkar) has opted for a more conventional lifestyle compared to her celebrity parent and grandparent.

READ ALSO: Indian shows and movies to stream in January 2021

The drama unfolds primarily through the gaze of Milan (Kunaal Roy Kapur), who starts out as Nayantara’s aide in an autobiography project of the author. The story kickstarts with Nayantara hospitalised in a comatose stage. Anuradha, it emerges, resents her mother. She blames her mother for knowingly being apathetic through a dark chapter in her teenage years.

The film derives its title from the Tribhanga pose in Odissi dance. It is an imperfect posture, nonetheless beautiful. The dance pose as well as its name seem to define the lives of the three women.

netflix film tribhanga
Source: Twitter

Much of the film’s appeal lies in Shahane’s straightforward storytelling while focusing warts that lie hidden at the heart of each relationship. By turns shocking, sentimental and painful, the memories that Anuradha harbours about her mother become the backbone of the narrative. Shahane’s executes these flashback moments with an unflinching.

To her credit, the filmmaker uses the generation gap between Nayantara and Anuradha effectively, to show the changing character of gender politics in society. Yet, if Anuradha would seem to be more empowered as a young woman compared to what her mother was, the former has her own demons to battle, too.

Tribhanga’s intention is undoubtedly noble, but the execution is not without flaws. The overall style is far too melodramatic to allow any sort of nuanced exploration of relationships. The narrative is marked by intermittent loud treatment (suitably matched by an otherwise brilliant Kajol’s screechy outbursts in such scenes).

The fact is the film tries to talk of too many things within 90-odd minutes becomes a problem, too. Perhaps Shahane ought to have accorded herself a longer runtime. This is, after all, a screenplay that tries accommodating everything from domestic violence to child abuse to the orthodox mother-in-law who would rather have her bahu focus on kitchen duties than hone her gift at writing. The film triggers an interesting conversation when a mother insists that she has the right to give her children her surname, because she has singlehandedly raised them.

Riding the advantage of a cast in good form, Renuka Shahane could have given Tribhanga a runtime of a couple of hours at least, to realise the full potential of her effort.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ ALSO: Happy birthday, Kajol: 6 easy-to-miss cameos by Bollywood’s rebel

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTandav on Amazon Prime: REVIEW and backlash
Next articleIndia has world’s largest diaspora: UN
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

AUSvIND: Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Ten first-choice players unavailable or injured for at least part of the series, including the talismanic captain who happens to be the best player....
dhoni, rishabh pant, rohit sharma, tim paine, r ashwin, stump mic moments, ashwin sledging, sledging, funny moments, stump mic teasing

Candid convos caught by stump mics

Indian Link - 0
  A lot of the time cheeky stump mics catch candid conversations on the pitch that become immortalised on Youtube. Here are some of those...
cheteshwar pujara

WATCH: Pujara puts his body on the line at the Gabba

Pawan Luthra - 0
  A battered and bruised Indian cricket team is soldiering on as the final day of the 4th cricket test match goes to a thrilling...

Biryani Bonanza: 3 delicious recipes to try this Republic Day

Indian Link - 0
  Talk about biryanis, and you’ll encounter way too many FAQs. Do you cook the rice and meat separately, or together? Do you use the...
curry and rice

“Stop cooking curry”: when neighbours complain about ‘smelly’ Indian food

Rhea Nath - 0
  When 29-year-old Vaibhav Pokhriyal moved into his new apartment in Dee Why, he never would’ve guessed what a stir (no pun intended) his cooking...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020