fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: The Whistleblower (SonyLIV)

By TROY RIBEIRO

By Indian Link
0
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Director Manoj Pillai’s ‘The Whistleblower’ is a smouldering crime drama that unravels the ugly reality of competitive exams specifically in the medical field. It is a fictional offering inspired by a series of true events across India and thus does have a bit of a second-hand and overfamiliar feel to it.

AT A GLANCE

Director: Manoj Pillai

Starring: Akshay Baghek, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shachi Pathak, Ankit Shirbhavikar, Ankita Sharma, Vijay Pohare, Shiv Kanungo, Ravi Kishan, Sachin Khedekar, Joy Sengupta

Rating: ***

Set in Bhopal, the series traces the systematic “murder of merit” in a corrupt society through the journey of a final-year medical student Dr Sanket. He is the only son of a renowned doctor Ashwin Badoria (Sachin Khedekar), the founder and owner of Reliable Medical Hospital, a private teaching institute. How Sanket gets sucked into the nefarious web of corruption, the repercussions it has on his personal life, and how he struggles to break free forms the crux of the narrative.

The plot skims through the examination processes of the medical field and the police department but focuses mostly on the activities of the kingpins of the corrupt racket and then on how they are exposed. The turning point does come in at a crucial moment when Sanket realises his mistake.

The lines in the series are not out of the ordinary. But there is one sentence narrated through a voice-over that lingers in your mind. It is, “Those who are right can go to any lengths to be in the right, and those who are wrong will go to any lengths to prove themselves right, but this world can only change by those who want to bring about the change,” which inadvertently is a whistleblower’s job.

A still from the show. Source: IANS

What keeps you glued to this ten-episode series is the compelling insight it offers to the dark underworld of its universe and the performances of its dazzling cast determined to expose it.

Ritwik Bhowmik as Sanket Badoria delivers a robust performance as the ever experimental, mildly debauch, and unscrupulous youth. He is aptly supported by Ankita Sharma, as the straightforward and righteous Dr Pragya Singh, his love interest. Ridhdhi Khakhar as Pragya’s younger spoilt and lazy sister Prachi is equally convincing.

Akshay Baghel and Shachi Pathak, as Sanket and Pragya’s colleagues Dinesh and Shilpa, are natural in their demeanour.

Ashish Verma as the broadcast journalist Anoop, Ravi Kishan as one of the central figures in the corrupt circle, and Zakir Hussain as a politician are common-place and hackneyed.

With moderate production values, the series, on the whole, is efficiently shot by cinematographer Stanley Mudda, and the visuals, along with the soundtrack, are astutely layered by editor Dev Rao Jadhav.

Overall, ‘The Whistleblower’ effectively exposes the deep-rooted corruption plaguing our society

You can watch the trailer here.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: 420 IPC (Zee5)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: 420 IPC (Zee5)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode 3- Let's talk boosters

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

REVIEW: The Whistleblower (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Manoj Pillai's 'The Whistleblower' is a smouldering crime drama that unravels the ugly reality of competitive exams specifically in the medical field. It...

Review: 420 IPC (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  For the uninitiated, IPC 420 literally means Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences relating to cheating and dishonesty. Director Manish...

Amateur golfer Navish Gupta’s ‘Lagaan’ moment

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Amateur golfer Navish Gupta of the Gold Coast is calling his latest golfing success his Lagaan moment. AT A GLANCE It was a Lagaan type...

Worth reading again from 2021

Indian Link - 0
COVID I watched on Facetime as a stranger cremated my dad SAGAR MEHROTRA’s application for travel exemption came through in the third attempt. It was too...
santa letter

‘All I want for Christmas is…’: letters from world leaders

LP Ayer - 0
  Following a sluggish year, the world’s second largest toy factory - having lost its premier position to red China years ago - is buzzing...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020