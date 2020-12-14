fbpx
Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: The Last Color (Rating: * * and 1/2)

The film is beautifully shot and redeemed by the talented Neena Gupta, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
neena gupta in the last color
Source: IMDb

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

The Last Color seems like a ‘showcase Indian film’, the sort that the festival circuit in the West easily laps up. The film highlights a few societal ills specific to India, against the lavishly ethnic backdrop of Benaras. Indian exotica finds visual expression in every imaginable hue in the story — from the wanton joy of Holi to the exploitation of widows. For the right international feel, perhaps, the third word of the film’s title has been suitably Americanised.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Neena Gupta, Aqsa Siddiqui, Rajeswar Khanna, Rudrani Chettri, Aslam Shekh, Princy Sudhakaran, Vajid Ali
  • Directed by: Vikas Khanna
  • Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a half stars)

The film marks the directorial debut of Vikas Khanna, widely recognised as a top chef and Michelin star-winning restaurateur. Khanna is an author, too, and he has adapted the film from his book of the same name. I haven’t read the book. Going by the film, he could brush up his storytelling skills.

Vibhav Srivastava’s screenplay, based on Khanna’s story, tries looking at life in the streets beyond just the plight of widows in Benaras. There are a couple of street urchins too, and a marginalised transgender character victimised by a corrupt lawkeeper. As the widow Noor (Neena Gupta) forges a bond with the nine-year-old tightrope walker Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), the vibe that consumes the narrative could give you a sense that Deepa Mehta’s Fire blended with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

The obvious influences of these two films, among others, tend to eclipse the fact that Khanna’s film does have the odd moment of human relationship drama that engages, beyond its more palpable intent to drive home a few comments.

READ ALSO: Vikas Khanna on MasterChef Australia

The Last Color begins with Chhoti’s return to her hometown Benaras, as a young lawyer who makes it known that she is out to end all injustice meted out to destitute widows. It is the season of Holi and, amid protests from the more orthodox, she vocally advocates that widows be given every right in life, including the celebration of colours if they choose to.

neena gupta in the last color
Source: IMDb

The narrative then takes us back in time, when Chhoti met Noor and they became friends. Just as they were discovering joy and purpose in existence all over again, Chhoti becomes witness to a heinous crime. Noor, too, gets tangled in the turmoil that follows.

Khanna tries arranging a rather predictable chain of events with adequate cinematic embellishments. The film is beautifully photographed (Subhranshu Das), almost romanticising even the sufferings on the streets of India. The layered symbolism attempted, especially in the use of colours, becomes apparent too, and the film struggles to strike a chord in most parts.

The problem is the set-piece approach, in the way Khanna unfolds his story and protagonists. Characters here are either black or white, whether it is the widow Noor and the street urchin Chhoti on one hand, or the corrupt policeman and the spiteful co-resident at the widow shelter where Noor lives on the other. The Last Color is certainly low on grey shades. That and a few contrived twists in the tale let down a cast that tries impressively.

Neena Gupta is flawless as Noor. The actress lends a quiet, imposing screen presence to Noor’s miserable existence, and her act is balanced well by young Aqsa Siddiqui’s lively rendition of Chhoti. Together they are an unlikely duo out searching for bliss and friendship, and a great reason to catch this film.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ ALSO: Review: #MasabaMasaba (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Torbaaz (Netflix)
Next articleDivine becomes first Indian rapper on Times Square billboard
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

rosy loomba with husband

Indian mum plunges to death at Victoria lookout point

Indian Link - 0
  In another grim warning against jumping fences or climbing barriers to get that perfect selfie, an Indian mum from Melbourne has passed away after...
divine indian rapper in times square

Divine becomes first Indian rapper on Times Square billboard

Indian Link - 0
  Divine, known as one of the inspiration behind Bollywood hit Gully Boy, has become the first rapper from India to be featured on a Times...
neena gupta in the last color

Review: The Last Color (Rating: * * and 1/2)

Indian Link - 0
  The Last Color seems like a ‘showcase Indian film', the sort that the festival circuit in the West easily laps up. The film highlights...
film poster torbaaz netflix

Review: Torbaaz (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Torbaaz talks of war and terror, and the toll such things may take on children. The film fuses the idea with the power of...

Indian-origin scientist discovers new way to filter fake news

Indian Link - 1
  Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020