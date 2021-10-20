fbpx
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Tabbar (SonyLIV)

A family man and police constable pushes all boundaries to save his family from falling apart in this dark crime thriller, TROY RIBEIRO writes

By Indian Link
0
Supriya Pathak in 'Tabbar'. Source: IANS
Supriya Pathak in 'Tabbar'. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Set in the heart of rural Punjab, ‘Tabbar’, family means everything for retired police constable Omkar (Pavan Malhotra), who, with the conniving mind of a seasoned policeman, pushes all boundaries to save his family from falling apart in this dark crime thriller.

AT A GLANCE

  • Directed by: Ajitpal Singh
  • Starring: Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Ali Mughal and Nupur Nagpal
  • Rating: ***1/2 (three and a half stars)
- Advertisement -

A still from the film. Source: IANS

His wife Sargun (Supriya Pathak) is his perfect match, the yang to his yin. She had always dreamt of a big and happy family and was unsure if a policeman husband would devote his time and energy to it. Omkar made a promise then, before marriage, and now, it is evident that he is still honouring that commitment.

It turns out that the family, Omkar and his two sons Happy (Gagan Arora) and Teji (Sahil Mehta), have not just been keeping secrets from their neighbours. They have been keeping secrets from each other too. An incident at their home that rolls on account of self-defence boomerangs into a full-fledged jamboree of a high-profile case involving the local politicians, drug cartels and the police.

Complicating the issue is Palak (Nupur Nagpal), the love interest of Happy, who’s now engaged to his cousin, Lucky (Paramvir Singh Cheema), an enthusiastic police constable inevitably drawn into the investigation.

This eight-episode drama tells us about events that occurred in the last two weeks at the residence of Omkar. The series begins with ‘Karam Din’, or the ‘day of destiny’.

The episodes, which follow sequentially, are: ‘Jhoot’ (Lies); ‘Sach’ (Truth); ‘Tureya Ja’ (Keep Walking, or Exploring Within); ‘Kaal’, which could be interpreted as Time; ‘Ishq’ (Love); ‘Hanera’, or Darkness, literally, but symbolically and mystically, it connotes Ignorance; and ‘Birha’, or Separation, which also implies a longing for reunion.

A still from the film. Source: IANS

The narrative is rich in literary symbolism, which portrays the ethos of its cinematic universe. The ominous cawing of the crow, the unpredictable weather, Sargun’s Macbethian demeanour, her hallucinations symbolising her tortured soul, and the guilt she experiences, are all encapsulated beautifully in the narrative, along with lines of the Sufi mystic and poet, Baba Farid.

The entire series appears robust, but it is the fifth episode which is the weakest of the lot. The writing and poor direction chancing with minor cinematic liberties – like Happy stealing the helmet, then snatching his girlfriend’s purse, and later trying to convince her that her father is not killed but has committed suicide –make the sequence of events unconvincing.

The performances of its ace casts provide ‘Tabbar’ with its best moments. The scenes between Pavan Raj Malhotra and Supriya Pathak looking deeply miserable, stand out. Similarly, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramvir Cheema and Nupur Nagpal are sincere and earnest.

Ranvir Shorey as the upcoming politician Ajeet Sodhi, Rachit Bahal as his younger brother Maheep Sodhi, Ali Mughal as Ajeet’s Man Friday, Multan, and Babla Kochhar and Seema Kaushal as Palak’s parents Suneel and Tanu Mahajan, all have their moments of on-screen glory. Kanwaljit Singh in a minuscule role as Inderji is wasted in the series.

Overall, mounted with decent production values, the ‘Tabbar’ series is visually atmospheric as each frame appears to be realistic and is painstakingly captured. The sound design too elevates the viewing experience.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Sanak (Disney+ Hotstar)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApple showcases Indian-origin women techies’ power on world stage
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Supriya Pathak in 'Tabbar'. Source: IANS

REVIEW: Tabbar (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in the heart of rural Punjab, 'Tabbar', family means everything for retired police constable Omkar (Pavan Malhotra), who, with the conniving mind of...
Susmita Dutta (left) and Shruti Haldea (right). Source: IANS

Apple showcases Indian-origin women techies’ power on world stage

Indian Link - 0
  It was Indian-origin women techies' turn to take the centre-stage as Apple unveiled its next line-up of products, including an all-powerful MacBook Pro with...
facebook pays fine for discriminating in favour foreigners against US citizens

Facebook faces $4.79mn fine for favouring foreigners over US citizens

Indian Link - 0
  In a case that turns on its head the common perception of foreigners suffering bias in the US, Facebook is to pay a fine...
Sanak film review

REVIEW: Sanak (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  'Sanak' is an immensely slick, if also old-fashioned and formulaic, entertainer. Vidyut Jammwal fans and action buffs will lap up this taut thriller, which...
Shafali Verma

WATCH: Shafali Verma on joining the Sydney Sixers (WBBL)

Indian Link - 0
  Indian teen cricketing sensation Shafali Verma spoke to media today about her burgeoning career and her dreams of a Weber WBBL|07 title with the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020