fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Special Ops 1.5 – The Himmat Story (Disney+Hotstar)

TROY RIBIERO reviews.

By Indian Link
0
himmat story
Source: YouTube
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

This series consisting of four episodes is the prequel to the Special Ops series that was initially launched in March 2020. It is the origin story of the legendary, non-conforming, super-efficient RAW officer Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon), whose career spanned nearly two decades.

AT A GLANCE

  • Creator: Neeraj Pandey
  • Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Vinay Pathak, Aadil Khan, K.P. Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shiv Jyoti

The Himmat Story is a mystery that unfolds with the information provided by the RAW officer’s loyal Delhi Police cop Abbas Sheikh (Vinay Pathak) to investigating officers Banerjee (K.P. Mukherjee) and Chaddha (Parmeet Sethi), who are seeking excuses to stall intelligence operative’s retirement benefits.

Sheikh tells them how Himmat Singh tackled cases that were a threat to the country in the early 2000s. He even informs them about how Himmat had handled rogue colleagues and obstinate superiors. He gives us an insight into Himmat’s personal life too. How Abbas knows so much is a guess the audience would need to ignore.

Himmat Singh’s personal and professional life is complex and it unravels organically. Yet, Sheikh saying, “Himmat Singh, Himmat Singh ‘kaise bana, yeh bahut interesting story hai’,” is the weakest and lazily scripted transition link.

Also, Banerjee and Chaddha’s frivolous and cartoonish banter with Sheikh in every episode drops the quality of the series notches down. It also breaks the momentum of the narrative.

READ ALSO: 10 Indian films and series to watch in this November

Special Ops 1.5 - The Himmat Story.
Source: IANS

Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh is no James Bond, but he delivers a realistic image of an Indian spy. He is ably supported by Aftab Shivdasani as his colleague Vijay Kumar, Aadil Khan as his rogue colleague Maninder Singh, Vijay Vikram Singh as the Indian Navy Commodore Chintamani Sharma, Santanu Ghatak as Vinayak Shukla, India’s High Commissioner in Colombo, Maria Riaboshapka as the Russian mole, Shiv Jyoti as Himmat Singh’s love interest Anita Sharma, and Gautami Kapoor as Vijay Kumar’s wife Saroj are all actors with substance and they are a treat to watch.

Technically, the episodes of The Himmat Story are brilliant. Astutely mounted with sleek production values, the high-octane drama takes place across Mumbai, Delhi, Mauritius, Dhaka, Nepal, London and Moscow. The era is excellently captured with mobile instruments and digital cameras of that period being appropriately showcased.

And some of the locales are exquisitely framed by the directors of photography, Sudheer Palsane and Arvind Singh. The aerial shots in the third and fourth episodes are worth looking forward to.

Praveen Kathikuloth’s razor-sharp edits switch the POVs effortlessly. Also, the seamless action sequences layered with Advait Nemlekar’s background score and Debasish Mishra’s Sound Design are also treats to experience.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Sooryavanshi 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBlacktown City Council elections: meet candidate Mohit Kumar
Next articleReview: Squad (Zee5)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

kurup

Review: Kurup (Rating: * * 1/2)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Srinath Rajendran's Kurup, which looks to narrate the story of Sudhakara Kurup, a man believed to be Kerala's most elusive criminal, is a...
australia world cup

‘Take a bow’: Twitter reacts to Australia’s T20 World Cup win

Indian Link - 0
  In the early hours of Monday, the Australian team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time, in an eight-wicket victory over...

Review: Squad (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  There is not much in Squad and what is there, is awfully messy. Loaded with cinematic liberties, Squad is a hackneyed action drama with...
himmat story

Review: Special Ops 1.5 – The Himmat Story (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  This series consisting of four episodes is the prequel to the Special Ops series that was initially launched in March 2020. It is the...
candidate mohit kumar

Blacktown City Council elections: meet candidate Mohit Kumar

Indian Link - 0
  Mohit Kumar of Blacktown NSW is well known to Sydney-based Indian-Australians not only as a community leader and representative but also as a Sgt...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020