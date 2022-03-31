fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Sharmaji Namkeen (Amazon Prime Video)

TROY RIBIERO reviews.

By Indian Link
0
juhi chawla and rishi kapoor
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

One of the characters in the film states, “Baat baat pe senti ho jaate hain”. That is exactly what you experience when you see Sharmaji Namkeen — Rishi Kapoor’s posthumous film.

There is nothing new, unusual, or flamboyant about this slice-of-life film, which narrates the tale of Brij Gopal Sharma, a widower with two grown-up sons who finds himself at the crossroads of life when he is laid off from work.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Hitesh Bhatia
  • Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar and Parmeet Sethi
  • Rating: **1/2

The film begins with a function in the office of Madhuban Home Appliances, where Sharmaji is felicitated for being a sincere and dedicated worker. His boss, Mr Sikka, advises him to enjoy life and have fun. But this is exactly what he cannot do.

After staying at home for four months and 13 days, getting on the nerves of his sons, Rinku and Vincy, Mr Sharma feels the itch to find a purpose in his life.

Being a widower, Sharmaji has been cooking at home. Also, at times, he has been volunteering at religious functions in his locality. So, at the behest of his friend, Mr Chaddha (Satish Kaushik), he takes up a cooking assignment for Mrs Gulati’s (Sheeba Chaddha) kitty party.

Since then, Mr Sharma is the most sought-after cook within Mrs Gulati’s circle of merry friends. How his life evolves thereafter forms the crux of the narrative.

Sharmaji Namkeen is a lighthearted film, yet it is not easy to sit through, for it is unusually mounted, with two actors playing the same role.

Initially, seeing Paresh Rawal slip into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes seems a bit jarring, but gradually, your mind accepts it. Both share the screen time equally as B.G. Sharma.

READ ALSO: Auction of India’s heritage Bollywood film posters

Sharmaji Namkeen.
Source: IANS

The film sorely lacks drama, interesting twists, and an element of freshness. It trudges along on an even keel. Nevertheless, it is an uncompromising depiction of “the show must go on” attitude to life, while it imbues the screenplay with dignity.

Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are effortless in their performance as Mr B.G. Sharma. They are aptly supported by Suhail Nayyar and Taaruk Raina as Sharma’s sons, Rinku and Vincy. They both are sincere despite their frivolous bro-banter appearing forced and amateurishly staged.

Juhi Chawla as Mrs Gulati’s friend Veena Manchanda, who forms a bond with Sharma, adds a cute layer to the narrative, but does not elevate the story.

Parmeet Sethi as Veena’s brother-in-law, Robbie, the Mayor of Delhi, is charming but does not add much heft to the role.

The rest of the cast in supporting roles are mostly natural, but at times they are dramatic and over-the-top. They have their moments of on-screen glory.

Mounted with mediocre production values, Sharmaji Namkeen will certainly have a limited appeal. Those who can make it through are going to cherish the film for Rishi Kapoor and the film’s core values.

IANS

READ ALSO: REVIEW: RRR (Theatrical release)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarot Predictions for April 2022
Next articleRedesigning your yard
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

backyard design

Redesigning your yard

Gopika Sambantham - 0
  Buying a new home is a proud moment for all of us, and moving in can be an exciting time for the family. With...
juhi chawla and rishi kapoor

REVIEW: Sharmaji Namkeen (Amazon Prime Video)

Indian Link - 0
  One of the characters in the film states, "Baat baat pe senti ho jaate hain". That is exactly what you experience when you see...
(Source: Canva)

Coalition or Labor: Who would be better for India?

Pawan Luthra - 0
  The much-anticipated budget is done and dusted and we now await the calling of the Federal Election. As described by analysts - and readily agreed...
jaya manchikanti receiving her volunteer of the year award

Jaya Manchikanti, Vic Premier’s Volunteer of the Year 2021

Jyothsna Rao - 0
  Melbourne’s Jaya Manchikanti, founder of IndianCare, has won the Vic Premier’s Volunteer of the Year award for 2021 for her selfless work supporting the...
interfaith holi celebration

An interfaith Holi

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  The fundamental message of the Festival of Colours – of amity and goodwill – was brought forth in a rare interfaith Holi celebration in...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020