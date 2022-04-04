REVIEW: Poo Sandi Varan (Theatrical release)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Director J.R. Vicky’s ‘Poo Sandi Varan’ is a brilliantly made Tamil horror film that leaves you both shaken and impressed by the time it ends.

The narration is taut and the plot is gripping. There are no song and dance sequences like you would normally expect in a Tamil film. The film depends only on the skill of its actors and the strength of its plot.

AT A GLANCE

Director: J.R. Vicky

Cast: Mirchi Ramana, Tinesh Sarathi Krishnan, Logan Nathan, Ganesshan Manogaran, Hamsni Perumal and Vinod Mohana Sundaram.

Rating: ****

The film is special for more reasons than one. Firstly, this is a Malaysian Tamil film which is to say that it has been made by Tamils residing in Malaysia. The film has been shot entirely in Malaysia and features several Malaysian artistes.

Although the film is basically Malaysian, the crew seems to have made certain changes to its format to enable the audiences here to enjoy the film. For instance, Malaysian Tamil films generally don’t have an intermission. However, ‘Poo Sandi Varan’ has an intermission.

An Indian journalist called Murugan (Ramana) writes for a Malaysian publication that is interested in events, artefacts, episodes or anything pertaining to the supernatural. Sensing the possibility of a potential story, Murugan meets Shankar, a man who has had a scary occult experience.

Shankar discloses that one night, he and his friends, Anbu (Logan Nathan), a physically challenged person, and Guru (Ganeshan Manoharan) decided to play a game called ‘Spirit of the Coin’. Not knowing much about the game, the three friends chose to play the game with an ancient coin picked from Anbu’s collection of coins.

They try calling out to spirits and one answers. Initially, the conversation, which they have by way of a board containing letters written on it, is amiable and friendly. Eventually, the conversation starts getting serious with each of them looking to use the spirit to get ahead in life.

While Shankar asks the spirit to disclose the numbers of the winning lottery ticket for him to emerge a millionaire, Anbu wonders if the spirit can give him back his legs.

While the men are under the impression that they are the ones who are looking to use the spirit to gain what they want in life, little do they know that it is actually the spirit that is getting them to do what it wants…

What happens then is what ‘Poo Sandi Varan’ is all about.

The film is gripping from the word ‘go’. There are no unnecessary distractions like comedy or songs. The pace at which the plot moves keeps you on the edge of your seat and makes you chew your nails in anticipation.

Although the film is about spirits and exorcism, the story that is narrated is steeped in realism and history, thereby making it easy for audiences to relate to the plot.

The background score for the film is just apt. No unnecessary noises, no high pitched screeching voices or sudden sounds to induce fear. The story genuinely triggers fear and the background score only looks to deliver what is necessary. Dustin Riduan Shah deserves a round of applause for this music.

Asalisham Bin Mohammad Ali’s camerawork too is neat and professional. The lighting is just about right.

Nothing about ‘Poo Sandi Varan’ is artificial or exaggerated.

It looks like a story that could have happened in your place and that is what sends a shiver down your spine. Without doubt, J.R. Vicky’s ‘Poo Sandi Varan’ is a must watch.

IANS

