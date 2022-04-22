fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Operation Romeo (Theatrical release)

By Indian Link
0
operation romeo
Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

New film ‘Operation Romeo’ is a romantic suspense thriller that gives you an insight into toxic masculinity.

Adapted from the Malayalam film ‘Ishq – Not a love story’ directed by Anuraj Manohar and inspired by true events, the takeaway of the film invariably appears as a modern version of ‘Sita’s Pariksha’ from the Ramayana.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Shashant Shah
  • Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, Kishore Kadam, Bhumika Chawala, Navni Parihar
  • Rating: ***1/2

Set in Mumbai, Sidhant Gupta essays the role of Aditya Sharma aka Adi, the modern-day Ram, who is a fabulous caricaturist working with an IT firm. He is a devoted son, a loving brother, and is crazily in love with the college-going Neha, to the point of being near possessive.

Vedika Pinto portrays Neha, the cute and timid girl from Rajasthan, studying in Mumbai and living in a hostel. She reciprocates Adi’s emotion with equal fervour.

On Vedika’s nineteenth birthday, the two of them decide to spend time together. They go for a long drive in Adi’s car, and before they realise it, it is late night. They park their car in an isolated area, intending to spend some quality time.

Their romantic tryst is disturbed by Mangesh Jhadhav, the contemporary Ravana played by Sharad Kelkar, and his sidekick, Kiran Mama, enacted by Kishor Kadam.

With the aim of moral policing, Mangesh and Kiran, pretending to be policemen, traumatise the young, gullible couple, to the point of breaking their spirits, which they nearly succeed.

With a taut script and narrated at a leisurely pace, the first act of the film captures the romance of the young couple with all their innocence. The turning point comes with the sudden appearance of Mangesh and Kiran. Their verbal spate, taunting and unnerving the duo, keeps you glued to the screen.

It is only after the interval, when Adi, by happenstance, finds out Mangesh and Kiran’s true identity, that the film changes course as a revenge drama and keeps you hooked till the very end.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Mai (Netflix)

operation romeo
Source: IMDb

But it is during the denouement after Adi tells Neha, “I had to prove to you what a man I am,” and then proposes to her, Neha’s wordless, ‘aw’ generating reply is what elevates feminism in this film.

Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto are full of promise, and they deliver their parts earnestly. But of the two, the film is clearly Sidhant’s canvas, where, with a wide range of histrionics, he displays his chops brilliantly.

Equally impressive are Sharad Kelkar and Kishor Kadam. They enter the skin of their characters effortlessly.

Bhumika Chawla as Chhaya, wife of Mangesh Jhadhav, seems like a miscast. Her demeanour is more south Indian than a Maharashtrian.

Navni Parihar as Adi’s mother has a minor role. With limited screen time, her potential is not exploited to the fullest.

The background score and the music add flavour to the narrative, but the lyrics of the song, which has the line “Mere sath kyon kiya…” sound faulty.

Mounted with moderate production values the film boasts of fairly decent cinematography and is a treat to watch.

IANS

READ ALSO: REVIEW: London Files (Voot Select)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: London Files (Voot Select)
Next article10 must-try Ramadan specials in Sydney and Melbourne
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

iftaar

10 must-try Ramadan specials in Sydney and Melbourne

Indian Link - 0
  If you’ve already been to the Lakemba Night Markets and are looking for new iftar spots, we’ve got you covered! Across Sydney and Melbourne,...
operation romeo

REVIEW: Operation Romeo (Theatrical release)

Indian Link - 0
  New film 'Operation Romeo' is a romantic suspense thriller that gives you an insight into toxic masculinity. Adapted from the Malayalam film 'Ishq - Not...
London Files

REVIEW: London Files (Voot Select)

Indian Link - 0
  'London Files' is a suspense thriller that begins with a promise, gets complex, and becomes tedious before it signs off. Set in the United Kingdom,...

Ramadan recipes to relish

Shafeen Mustaq - 1
You may or may not be fasting at this time of Ramadan, but have a go at these iftaar favourites anyway! says SHAFEEN MUSTAQ

Election observer: Tightrope walkers, gaffes, and much more

LP Ayer - 0
  Hurrah, it's time for elation. No, dear reader, I have not misspelt the word 'election'. Every election throws up some amusing episodes, giving the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020