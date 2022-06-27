fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Maayon (in theatres)

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
maayon film
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Director Kishore N’s ‘Maayon’ is a reasonably well-made thriller that keeps you engaged from start to finish.

The film offers quite a bit of mythology, some history, a generous dose of suspense and thrills with a touch of the supernatural. In all, it is an entertaining affair.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Kishore N
  • Cast: Sibi Sathyaraj, Tanya Ravichandran, Radha Ravi, K.S. Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal and Hareesh Peradi
  • Rating: ***1/2

Devaraj (Hareesh Peradi), a senior archaeologist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is an unscrupulous, corrupt man looking to get rich by selling the country’s artefacts and ancient relics to foreigners.

He has an entire team that works for him for various reasons but the smartest among them is Arjun Manimaran (Sibiraj), another ASI officer, known for his skill, his vast knowledge of the subject, and his presence of mind.

The ASI stumbles upon written literature at one of its sites where Devaraj is posted. It points to a secret chamber in a temple for Lord Krishna that exists to this day. According to the literature, treasures from different exploits were stored in the room, and Devaraj is thrilled.

He does not share this latest finding with his superiors, but informs Arjun about it. He also pulls strings in his office and gets Arjun transferred to his site. Their objective is clear — to find the secret chamber and the treasures stored in it.

Getting to the treasure chamber, however, is not that easy. First, the entrance to the chamber is hidden and it must be found by deciphering a poem in which clues are present. Next, the treasure must be found within a night because of a greedy Revenue Department official who wants a share. Finally, there are warnings from the villagers not to venture into the temple at night as those who do so could lose their mental balance and in some cases, even die.

READ MORE: Ms Marvel: bringing South Asian music to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

maayon film
Source: IMDb

Devaraj assigns the task to his team led by Arjun. Do Arjun and his associates succeed in finding the chamber? Do they steal the treasure and sell it to foreigners? Does Devaraj get away with his crimes? Do Arjun and his team return alive? ‘Maayon’ answers these and much more.

Sibiraj and Hareesh Peradi play their parts as ASI officers to perfection. Director K.S. Ravikumar, who plays the honest head of the department, is convincing as well. Tanya Ravichandran does not have much of a role but she does a neat job. Bagavathy Perumal as D.K. impresses yet again in this film.

Ilaiyaraaja’s music is apt and enhances the effect of the sequences. Ram Prasad’s visuals are outstanding in some places in the film and just about acceptable in certain others. His aerial shots are among those that are fantastic.

A lot of thought seems to have gone into narrating this story and director Kishore does a decent job. ‘Maayon’, as a result, comes across as being a decent thriller that is worth a watch!

IANS

READ MORE: Geeta: Filmmaker Emma Macey-Storch’s close look at acid attack victims

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat is long COVID, and how can I protect myself and my community?
Next articleSnowy Mountains adventure
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Census 2021: India third largest source of migrants in Australia

Indian Link - 0
  India has become the third-largest source of migrants in Australia, according to the 2021 Census. Results of the Census released today by the Australian Bureau...
ritu arya lila pitts

Twitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Indian Link - 0
  *This may contain spoilers for seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy* After nearly two years of waiting, the third season of Netflix's hit series...
Flora Dora

Indian spices and Australian botanicals: a unique gin collaboration

Rhea L Nath - 0
  A chance encounter at a trade fair in Berlin has led to a fascinating collaboration between Stranger & Sons in India and Four Pillars...

Snowy Mountains adventure

Indian Link - 0
  A wonderful ski season is currently on at the Snowy Mountains. If you’ve missed the slopes in two years of COVID closures, or are...
maayon film

Review: Maayon (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Kishore N's 'Maayon' is a reasonably well-made thriller that keeps you engaged from start to finish. The film offers quite a bit of mythology,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020