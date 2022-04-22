fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: London Files (Voot Select)

By Indian Link
0
London Files
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

‘London Files’ is a suspense thriller that begins with a promise, gets complex, and becomes tedious before it signs off.

Set in the United Kingdom, the prologue of this six-episode series starts on a shaky and amateurish note, where detective Om Singh and his wife, along with their family friends, are throwing a surprise party for their son Yash. The surprise, however, backfires on the celebrants and the reason for it remains a mystery till the narrative starts rolling.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Sachin Pathak
  • Cast: Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sapna Pabbi, Sagar Arya, Eva Jane Willis
  • Rating: **1/2

This entire sequence appears clumsily staged and pretentious with the aim to make the series appear mysterious.

What follows is exciting. Now, two years later, battling personal upheaval and depression, Om Singh is forced by his friend and immediate superior Ranjh Randhawa (Sagar Arya) to investigate the disappearance of Maya (Medha Rana), the college-going daughter of media mogul Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), who voices his concern about the ‘Anti-Immigration Law’ in the UK. The law, if passed, would endanger the livelihood of all the immigrants living in the United Kingdom.

The first two episodes lay the foundation of the show’s ambitious and unique premise, but by the third episode, the plot gets convoluted. The fourth episode drags, especially when Om visits his therapist, the fifth episode gets intense, and the last episode once again gets complicated and becomes a tedious slog.

‘London Files’ is also a story about fathers, and in a conversation in the fourth episode, we hear, “It’s okay to be a bad father. Fathers are meant to be complicated.” Here we see how fathers – Om and Amar Roy intend to protect their kids – Yash and Maya, and pine to be good role models, but in vain.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Mai (Netflix)

arjun rampal and purab kohli
Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. Source: IMDb

Om’s journey is arduous- but assisted by Gopi, a hacker who accesses data over the net, his investigation unravels smoothly, but not before, the dark secrets of Om and all those involved, which includes – an underground cult whose motive is ambiguous, get exposed.

The characters in the series are well-defined, and the acting across the board from actors with decades of experience as well as relative newcomers, is pitch-perfect and notches above mediocrity.

Arjun Rampal with a brooding demeanour, as Om Singh, lends a powerful performance. So does Purab Kohli as Amar Roy and Sagar Arya as Ranjh Randhawa, the departmental head of the investigating team, Medha Rana as Maya, Sapna Pabbi as Ashwini Singh, and the rest of the cast; they deliver their best.

While the investigating drama keeps the plot afloat, one gets to see a sterilised version of London’s dingy underground sewers. The rest of the production quality is quite acceptable.

Overall, ‘London Files,’ despite commendable performances, never ratchets up the tension, and you are never on the edge.

IANS

READ ALSO: REVIEW: KGF Chapter 2 (Theatrical release)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRamadan recipes to relish
Next articleREVIEW: Operation Romeo (Theatrical release)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

big fat books

Long reads. Or, big fat books

Indian Link - 0
  Many online articles (this one included) tell you upfront the time it will take to read them. This feature is a telling indictment of our...
iftaar

10 must-try Ramadan specials in Sydney and Melbourne

Indian Link - 0
  If you’ve already been to the Lakemba Night Markets and are looking for new iftar spots, we’ve got you covered! Across Sydney and Melbourne,...
operation romeo

REVIEW: Operation Romeo (Theatrical release)

Indian Link - 0
  New film 'Operation Romeo' is a romantic suspense thriller that gives you an insight into toxic masculinity. Adapted from the Malayalam film 'Ishq - Not...
London Files

REVIEW: London Files (Voot Select)

Indian Link - 0
  'London Files' is a suspense thriller that begins with a promise, gets complex, and becomes tedious before it signs off. Set in the United Kingdom,...

Ramadan recipes to relish

Shafeen Mustaq - 1
You may or may not be fasting at this time of Ramadan, but have a go at these iftaar favourites anyway! says SHAFEEN MUSTAQ


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020