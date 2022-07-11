fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Khuda Haafiz 2

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
khuda haafiz 2
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Like the old saying goes, never mess with a man’s family and if you do, make sure that man is not Vidyut Jammwal, as he will tear your heart out without caring much about the consequences.

The sequel of ‘Khuda Haafiz’ picks up from where the first part ended. Sameer and Nargis are trying to put the Noman mishap behind them, but it is not easy. Nargis suffers from PTSD, depression and doesn’t trust a soul, whereas Sameer is trying his level best to save the broken marriage.

As fate would have it, Nandini, an orphan, is introduced into their lives, Sameer opens his heart and soul for the little girl, but Nargis is a little irritated about her arrival. But with time, she opens up to her and Nandini puts life back into the couple’s life.

Just when everything is going fine, tragedy strikes. Nandini and one more girl from the school are kidnapped by four boys, and one of them is the son of a local politician, Thakur Ji, played by the formidable Sheeba Chaddha.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Faruk Kabir
  • Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Rajesh Tailang
  • Rating: ****

Sameer and Nargis move heaven and earth to find their missing daughter, only to find her raped and killed by those four boys; fortunately, one girl survives, and Sameer rushes her to hospital, saving her life.

Broken, beaten and angry, Sameer pummels the local cop, who refuses to write the FIR, which results in prison time and that is where the film takes a turn. He makes friends with the rival gang and starts turning into a formidable gangster, and finally, secures bail.

Once out, there is nothing to stop Sameer from seeking vengeance for his daughter. He kills everyone coming in his way to find the real culprit.

READ MORE: 14 Indian films and series releasing this July

Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha
Source: IMDb

Sameer was driven and focused in the first part, but in the second, he is angry, raw and brutal to a point where he rips open one of the accused with his bare hands and that is what we love about Jammwal — his raw intensity and physical prowess as he beats baddies.

Apart from intensity and brutality, the film also narrates a tale of emotion, love and redemption for a father and mother, a husband and wife. The emotional angle is pretty high and there are moments when you feel your throat tightening up.

Shivaleeka Oberoi shines. She doesn’t miss a beat or emotion, a woman who doesn’t seem to catch a break. She has a tough role to play, but she does it with aplomb.

Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, both seasoned actors, perform magically and make you hate them from the bottom of your heart. Finally, the lead character, Vidyut. He’s an inspiration, or rather a surprise when he cries bitter tears of pain, and makes you feel for the tough nut that he is.

‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ is helmed by Faruk Kabir, who has done a stunning job with the movie. Though the film tends to weigh more towards violence but its narrative is in the right place. The music of the film is absolutely spot-on, the songs are situational, and they are well-written, composed and presented.

IANS

REVIEW: The Gone Game 2 (Voot Select)

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS: Compassion for all
Next articleFirst Tamil Bible stolen from Tanjavur traced to London museum
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

rishi sunak

Rishi Sunak now bookmakers’ favourite to become UK PM

Indian Link - 0
  Rishi Sunak, of East African Indian origin, has been touted as the bookmakers' favourite in the British Conservative party's leadership contest. The winner will...
swhen kids go quiet or withdraw

When kids go quiet for long periods: Guide for parents and...

Mohan Dhall - 0
  In education, parenting and in business, an assumption is made that if a person has not been heard from, then they are okay. We...
the first ever tamil bible printed in 17th century

First Tamil Bible stolen from Tanjavur traced to London museum

Indian Link - 0
  The Tamil Nadu Police's Idol Wing has traced the world's first printed Bible translation in Tamil, stolen from the state's Thanjavur district, to the...

Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS: Compassion for all

Indian Link - 0
  Observe the ocean superficially or from afar, and you will not be able to appreciate it fully. But take a deep dive to experience...
wedding baraat rain

WATCH: When wedding season meets monsoon season in India

Indian Link - 0
  Talk about a monsoon wedding! In this now viral video from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, we get to witness how nothing gets to come in the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020