fbpx
Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)

By Indian Link
0
bhoot police
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Director Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police is a strait-laced horror comedy that hinges on farce. It is a film that every Indian can relate to. It is an adventure story of a team of two fake exorcists, out to earn a living, and a policeman chasing them.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Pawan Kripalani
  • Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffery
  • Rating: * * * 1/2

Even as the narrative concentrates on the conmen, this film is not a cat-and-mouse chase between the police and the ‘corrupt’ men. Corrupt, they are not. Saif Ali Khan, playing Vibhooti Vaidya, believes there are no “ghosts” and evil spirits, but as long as people have faith in these superstitions, the duo can survive. Vibhooti is accompanied by his younger brother Chiraunji, essayed by Arjun Kapoor, who has his reservations about spirits and the after-world, and also has a conscience.

The duo, travelling in a converted bus basking in their father Ullat Baba’s glory, traverse the countryside, solving people’s problems, mostly engaging in con-jobs. Incidentally, their father was a real exorcist.

It is at ‘The Spirit Carnival 2021’ that Chiraunji accidentally finds his father’s diary and at the same time chances upon Maya (Yami Gautam), who has travelled all the way from Dharamsala, to seek Ullat Baba’s help. At the same time, Inspector Chedilal (Javed Jaffery) spots Vibhooti and knowing that he is a fraudster, chases him.

The brothers escape from the carnival with Maya in tow. They decide to help Maya and her sister Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandes) get rid of a “kichkandi” (an evil spirit) that’s haunting their tea estate. Here they solve the issue by inadvertently helping a mother reunite with her daughter and thus ensuring both attain salvation.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Candy (Voot)

saif ali khan arjun kapoor
Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police. Source: IMDb

Bhoot Police, designed as a farce, begins with a promise and as the plot progresses, the cleverly constructed sequence of events peppered with layers of humour appears to impress, but in actuality, its spills over with absurdity. Logic is not a priority here and the racy, punchy dialogues are a cross between rural and urban lingo. And the hurried turn of events during the climax gets a bit convoluted and tedious to digest.

Saif and Arjun, as usual, are good with their comic timing, which by now is routine fare. Yami Gautam is watchable, Jacqueline in a badly written character is dismissible. Jamie Lever, in a small role as a tea-garden worker, and Javed Jaffery, as the policeman, are both wasted in dull expositions.

The film boasts of excellent production values. The expansive landscape and sets depicting Rajasthan appear natural and vibrant with bright colours. Cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi’s lens captures the visuals with aplomb, but during the last half-hour of the film, the scenes shot in the dark seem a waste of screen time.

You practically can’t see anything, but the saving grace is the sound that keeps the narrative rolling, which is seamlessly layered by Pooja Ladha Surti’s razor-sharp editing. The thunderous background music by Sachin Jigar sounds like a symphony in an old-school Hindi film. Overall, Bhoot Police will keep you entertained.

IANS

READ ALSO: 9 Indian films and series to watch in September 2021

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article#MissionJab: our ‘Jab Song’ has gone viral!
Next articleIndian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

kristina keneally and tu le

The Fowler seat: Another missed opportunity for diversity

Khushaal Vyas - 0
  The news of Senator Kristina Keneally being endorsed to run for the safe NSW seat of Fowler is disappointing, yet unsurprising. For context, Fowler is...

REVIEW: Potluck (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  "A family that eats together, stays together." This is how Govind thinks. He's the retired patriarch of the upper middle-class Shastri family and he...

REVIEW: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in the small town of Bareilly, the fictional Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a curious tale, based on true events. Well,...
Saim Kugashiya

Indian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a man missing from Sydney’s west. Saim Kugashiya was last seen leaving his home...
bhoot police

REVIEW: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police is a strait-laced horror comedy that hinges on farce. It is a film that every Indian can relate to....


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020