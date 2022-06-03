fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Jungle Cry

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
jungle cry movie
Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

A proud moment for the entire nation, when tribal children from Odisha, won a Rugby Championship with the help of a local mentor and an ambitious butter-ball coach named Paul, sounds unthinkable, but it is a true story.

‘Jungle Cry’ is based on the as-yet untold story about two coaches and 12 boys mentored by the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, who had no clue about rugby, taking on the world’s toughest team on their home ground and beating them in the 2007 Under-14 Rugby World Cup, pulling off a historic win for the Jungle Cats from India.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Sagar Ballary
  • Cast: Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Julian Lewis Jones and Stewart Wright.
  • Rating: ***1/2

Director Sagar Ballary took the sports biopic genre, laced it with patriotism and made a film that is substantial in terms of content. And of course, seeing Abhay Deol back in action and in his element, is something worth anyone’s time.

An incredible and inspiring true story about 12 tribal children, who enrolled for football coaching for different reasons. For shoes, food, shelter, safety, or just to stay out of trouble, they are enrolled by Rudra (Abhay Deol) for a local football training programme. But Paul, a rugby coach from Wales, wants to train them for the world rugby championship.

After some deliberation, Rudra and Paul align their goals, but these underprivileged boys are still without shoes, equipment, and have no clue about rugby. The two coaches, fired by a lot of determination and putting in a lot of hard work, train the children in just just four months and the Jungle Cats take on the world, literally, and go on to become the Under-14 Rugby World Cup champions in Wales for 2007.

READ ALSO:  REVIEW: New Normal

jungle cry
Source: IMDb

During their visit to Wales, the entire team is introduced to Roshni Thakkar, the team physiotherapist and a constant source of inspiration for the boys and Rudra. She’s played by Indian American actress and Dharma Dry Gin maker Emily Shah, a stellar discovery for Indian audiences.

The movie is not just about underdogs. It is a reassuring statement of the fact that sports can help a child overcome all odds and make a mark in life. The director did not waste time on patriotic speeches or shows of emotion, but kept the narrative simple, but the undertone is remarkably clear.

During their first tussle on the ground with beefy, athletically built Welsh youngsters, the Jungle Cats almost bailed out on the coach, but their comeback, using their abilities to the fullest, is inspiring and will definitely make the viewers misty-eyed.

It is a well-balanced, well-crafted and multi-layered emotional sports drama with a happy ending. Who wouldn’t love such a movie.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Gaganyaan – Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan (Discovery+)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAwestruck at Jenolan Caves
Next article12 new Indian films to keep you entertained this June
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

harini logan spelling bee

Harini Logan wins US National Spelling Bee

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian-origin girl has won the US National Spelling Bee championship, regaining the title for the community after two breaks in the streak of...
World atoms

Exploring tales of chemistry: The foundational books, including fiction

Indian Link - 0
  "I can teach you how to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses. I can tell you how to bottle fame, brew glory, and...
bhavagna and palvit in adelaide

Local community rally around children of Adelaide couple killed in India

Rhea L Nath - 0
  After more than a month in hospital after a devastating car crash killed their parents in India, two Adelaide children have been brought home. In...
Film stills

12 new Indian films to keep you entertained this June

Indian Link - 0
  Get ready for a film-loaded June! This month, there is medieval fiction, action thrillers, family dramas, comedy, and much more to choose from. Samrat Prithviraj...
jungle cry movie

REVIEW: Jungle Cry

Indian Link - 0
  A proud moment for the entire nation, when tribal children from Odisha, won a Rugby Championship with the help of a local mentor and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020