fbpx
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Photo Prem (Amazon Prime)

A bittersweet comedy crafted out of middle-class quirks, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Marathi film photo prem
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

In new Marathi film Photo Prem, fifty-something Maee hates getting her photo clicked, which in turn leads to a peculiar problem. She realises there’s no decent photograph of her in the house. That’s no petty issue if you consider your primary source of remembrance, when you’re no more, will be the picture that hangs in the living room. So, Maee decides she must fix the situation.

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Neena Kulkarni, Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode, Pradnya Jawle-Edke, Sameer Dharmadhikari
  • Direction: Gayatri Patil and Aditya Rathi
  • Rating: * * * (three stars)

Debutant duo Gayatri Patil and Aditya Rathi’s film is a bittersweet comedy crafted out of middle-class quirks and the deeper question of identity, without getting too heavy about it. Rathi’s script maintains a feel-good rhythm all along, and ends with a spot of black humour.

The storytelling derives its major impetus from the cast, led by a flawless Neena Kulkarni. She is the quintessential lady-next-door, coy and withdrawn in her own world. The story gives her a character arch that moves subtly, as her protagonist Maee plays out a very unlikely coming of age drama.

READ ALSO: The Disciple (Netflix)

Marathi film photo prem
Source: IMDb

There are two aspects to the narrative, as Maee sets out to figure out a way how to get the perfect image to frame for posterity. First, Photo Prem is a plain and enjoyable adventure of a woman, who has been a homemaker all her life, as she sets out to realise her ‘dream’ for a perfect photo-op. Her interest in the idea is stirred as she starts observing photographs at funerals, and feels most images of the departed seem far from perfect — not at least in the way she would hope to appear on the walls of her home. Patil and Rathi execute this aspect of the narrative with assuredness.

The other aspect that drives the story is Maee’s internal journey, unfolding as the film’ s subtext. Patil and Rathi go for humour-laced simplicity as Maee makes an important realisation right at the end, about what really defines memories — a moment’s perfect pose before a camera or a lifetime’s impression that one may leave behind.

Simply photographed (Kedar Phadke) and adequately edited (B. Mahanteshwar and Rohan Sarode), Photo Prem is one of those films that leave a message even as it entertains, without forcing you to think too hard about what it has to say.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ ALSO: 6 Indian shows and movies to watch in May 2021

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThings to remember this Mother’s Day
Next articleSolidarity Vigil in Melb to support Indian healthcare workers
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

smita nashikkar

Indian Link Radio’s Main Bhi Kalakaar: My mum’s a star!

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Sydney mum Smita Nashikkar has claimed the top prize in Indian Link Radio’s Mother’s Day talent contest Main Bhi Kalakaar (Season 2), for her...
ranjana srivastava, pawan luthra, and nisha khot

Solidarity Vigil in Melb to support Indian healthcare workers

Indian Link - 0
  As devastating images of COVID-affected India fill our television screens, many have an increased appreciation for the country's medical personnel, who are working tirelessly...
Marathi film photo prem

Review: Photo Prem (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  In new Marathi film Photo Prem, fifty-something Maee hates getting her photo clicked, which in turn leads to a peculiar problem. She realises there's...

Things to remember this Mother’s Day

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  This year on Mother’s Day, some of us may be able to give mum a hug in person - a gesture we will never...
fundraiser

Celebrity fundraiser aims to raise $1M for COVID relief in India

Indian Link - 0
  A fundraiser hosted by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee is hoping to raise $1 million for COVID crisis relief in India. Across two hours, prominent...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020