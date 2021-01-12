fbpx
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Maara (Amazon Prime)

Although good looking, the film never manages to go beyond its exquisite external gloss, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
maara movie
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The first thing that strikes you about Maara is it is a visually striking film. That’s also about the last thing that strikes you, because almost all else that goes on in between is lost in storytelling that is too lazy to hold interest.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Sshivada, Abhirami, MS Bhaskar
  • Directed by: Dhilip Kumar
  • Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a half stars)

For a film that tries to talk of the magic of life and love, the sense of ennui about its narrative is surprising. Dhilip Kumar’s directorial unfolds a tad too languidly for its own good in a bid to create poignant drama — so much so it begins to seem way too longer than its runtime of two and a half hours. Dhilip Kumar draws from the 2015 Malayalam film Charlie and he does manage to give the original’s story a credible spin, although he struggles to craft an impressive end product while doing so.

The film is at the same time a modern day retelling of a fairytale and an emotional relationship drama that falls back on classic storytelling. Shraddha Srinath plays Paru, a young woman who discovers the Kochi locality where she rents a house has walls painted with vignettes of the story she heard from a nun as a child. Captivated by the artwork, she decides to track down the artist, Maara (R. Madhavan).

There’s more of course, to add to the fairytale aura. Paru stumbles upon Maara’s sketchbook, which has drawings of people and situations that will act as clues in her journey. The setting is just right for an enchanting saga, you would think.

READ ALSO: Review: Nishabdham (Amazon Prime)

maara movie still
Source: IMDb

Yet, the film never quite manages to go beyond its exquisite external gloss. The sub-plots that emerge with the various faces in Maara’s sketchbook will overshadow the core storyline. As too many characters fill the frame, Paru and Maara get lost in the crowd. The impact of the flashbacks set off by Maara’s sketches is only sporadic. As the narrative tries using art as a force to define life, half-baked writing comes in the way.

Much of the bittersweet effect draws from the characterisation of Maara. Although not a very original prototype, Madhavan turns up looking suitably unkempt to live up to the image of Maara — eccentric artist who is also a messiah of the masses. Madhavan exudes free-spiritedness with the same relish as he bashes up a bunch of goons who try trafficking a minor girl.

Most of the story unfolds through Paru’s gaze, and Shraddha Srinath essays her protagonist impressively, by turns inquisitive about and mesmerised by Maara’s world. She uses silences well, to speak out more effectively than any dialogue would.

For Dhilip Kumar, Maara would seem like an ambitious first film. There are the rough edges in execution but the filmmaker shows promise mixing a poetic and philosophical approach in storytelling with feel-good treatment. His debut effort, at least, promises more assured imagination in the future.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Amazon Prime)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoving Day for the Trumps
Next article‘Stories of Kannagi’: a Tamil classic in the Blake Art Prize
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

All-women crew pilot India’s longest commercial flight

Indian Link - 0
  National carrier Air India operated its first flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Saturday and according to a statement the flight was operated...
sydney cricket ground

AUSvIND: Disgraceful behaviour – on and off the field

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Even before the Siraj-Bumrah scandal at Sydney’s Pink Test had been fully investigated by authorities, the nature of the discourse was clear for those...
A still Stories of Kannagi: Tamil CLassic

‘Stories of Kannagi’: a Tamil classic in the Blake Art Prize

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  "Kannagi begins as an ordinary woman; well not that ordinary, and then transforms into a goddess of justice!" So says Bulli-based artist filmmaker Zanny Begg,...
maara movie

Review: Maara (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  The first thing that strikes you about Maara is it is a visually striking film. That's also about the last thing that strikes you,...

Moving Day for the Trumps

LP Ayer - 0
  Imagine that moving day has finally arrived for the Trumps. It is the morning of 19 January and some well-armed guards are dragging a...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020