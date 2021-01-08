fbpx
Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Kaagaz (Zee5)

What could've been an important social film fails to hold attention, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
kaagaz film poster
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The merits of Pankaj Tripathi’s new film Kaagaz are dwarfed by the cliches that the film fails to resist. It is something that prevents Kaagaz, inspired by an intriguing true story, from living up to the potential its storyline had promised.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay, Satish Kaushik
  • Directed by: Satish Kaushik
  • Rating: * * (two stars)

Tripathi, one of Bollywood’s most incredible success stories in recent years, continues with his glorious run as an actor in the OTT domain, this time returning with a starring role in Satish Kaushik’s new directorial. Among the film’s advantages is also the fact that the plot draws from a true story. The fact that writer-director Kaushik tries giving his tale of blatant corruption a satirical spin would only seem to add to its credence.

Yet, as the minutes roll and the narrative stuffs in everything from an item naach to a Shashikala-prototyped scheming chichi to a very filmi portrait of the bhrasht sarkari office, the film begins to lose its purpose.

Kaagaz starts failing early on in its effort to create an emotional tug over the protagonist’s plight, owing to its sheer lack of storytelling depth.

Tripathi plays Lal Bihari, a bandwallah in a village. With workflow increasing, Lal Bihari decides to expand his business, and for this he decides to sell a plot of land he owns. Except that when he tries to, he realises that conniving relatives have usurped the land by legally proving he is dead.

When Lal Bihari tries to set things right, he discovers he must wage a full-on war with a system that is corrupt to the core. The narrative that follows is about his indefatigable struggle that lasts for years, to prove he is alive.

READ ALSO: Review – Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (Disney+ Hotstar)

kaagaz film poster
Source: Twitter

The theme of a rotten system bearing down upon a common man’s bid to assert his identity has been explored with far more assuredness in the past. Random recall would bring back Mazhar Kamran’s Mohandas, or Anant Mahadevan’s Gour Hari Dastaan. Kaagaz suffers from serious dearth of conviction in its storytelling, in comparison.

Pankaj Tripathi is adequate in the central role, but clearly that is not enough. You wonder which was a more difficult deal — the on-screen protagonist’s struggle to prove he is alive, or Tripathi’s effort to keep a dead narrative going.

Storytelling has always been a weak point about Satish Kaushik’s direction. Somehow, after confidently building up a narrative in the first half, Kaushik fails to sustain the momentum post interval (think Tere Naam, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai or Badhaai Ho Badhaai). In Kaagaz, like his more recent releases Gang Of Ghosts or Karzzz, the break point happens much before interval.

Long before the first hour is over, the film struggles to hold attention. No surprises, Kaushik’s turn as Lal Bihari’s lawyer is far more effective than his filmmaking.

That is sad actually, for this could have been a relevant film.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Ludo (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia’s 71-Year Test: a coffee table book
Next articleIt’s a wrap: 4 delicious recipes to fuel your summer days
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Australia’s vaccine rollout will now start next month. Here’s what we’ll...

Indian Link - 0
  Australia's COVID vaccine rollout will now begin in mid- to late February. Vaccination will commence with workers dealing with international arrivals or quarantine facilities,...
opera house

Hang in there, Australia — we’re in great shape but we’re...

Indian Link - 0
  In the midst of the anxiety over the latest outbreaks in NSW and Victoria, it is easy to forget the wider context of Australia’s...
vanita gupta, indian american, biden team, assistant attorney general AG

Biden to name civil rights activist Vanita Gupta as Associate AG

Indian Link - 0
  President-elect Joe Biden is planning to name civil rights activist Vanita Gupta to be the associate attorney general, according to several media reports quoting...
women at protest

Women take lead roles in India’s farmers’ protest

Indian Link - 0
  As temperatures plummet, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children continue to spend bone-chilling days and nights in makeshift shelters across multiple protest sites encircling...

Australia to halve international arrivals from next week

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will temporarily reduce international arrivals by half, Scott Morrison announced. A statement from the Prime Minister's office said that National Cabinet met today to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020