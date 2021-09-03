REVIEW: Helmet (Zee5)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Set in Kanpur, this film, packaged as an entertainer, hopes to change the mindset of the culturally and morally stifled population of this country, especially on matters such as using methods of birth control.

AT A GLANCE

Director: Satram Ramani

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Ashish Vidyarthi

Rating: * * 1/2

In our society, ‘condom’ is a taboo word used in hushed tones, but this film blatantly propagates its usage. Even the title, a synonym for the condom, is aptly applied. Nothing wrong about it. But the story — or you may say the hurriedly drafted, deceptive script with daft humour and scant regard to the finer nuances of the written or spoken word — used for the shadowy and complex propagation of the central thought, should be taken in a lighter vein.

Lucky (Aparshakti Khurana), an unwanted child who grew up in an orphanage, is a singer in a brass band and is in love with Rupali (Pranutan Bahl), a rich man’s daughter.

READ ALSO: Sexual health literacy survey by University of Wollongong

In order to make a quick buck so that he can start his own band, and thereby get married to Rupali, Lucky and his friends Sultan (Abhishek Banerjee) and Minus (Ashish Verma) hatch a plan to rob an e-commerce company truck carrying mobile phones.

They succeed is stealing the packages from the truck, but instead of the mobile phones, the stolen goods turn out to be condoms. How the trio dispose of the stolen wares and are later glorified by an NGO that’s conducting research for the National AIDS Awareness Programme, forms the crux of the narrative.

On the performance front, all the actors are competent enough. With his boy-next-door features, Aparshakti as Lucky is in top form, delivering the full range of his talent. He is natural and believable, but unfortunately, he lacks charisma.

Pranutan Bahl, as the bold, modern, small-town girl Rupali, along with Ashish Verma, as the hard-of-hearing, dim-witted Minus, and Abhishek Banerjee as the chicken breeder Sultan appear to be forced and over-the-top.

Ashish Vidyarthi, as Rupali’s father Jogi, has an insignificant role and is short-changed by the script. Similarly, Dino Morea is wasted in a passing scene.

Mounted with moderate production values, the film’s cinematography or editing leave nothing to write home about. The sound and background score help in creating the right ambience for the film and visually the film captures the essence of a small town with precision.

IANS

READ ALSO: 9 Indian films and series to watch in September 2021

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup