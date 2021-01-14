fbpx
Friday, January 15, 2021
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Gullak season 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
gullak 2
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Ordinary stories can be special, too. Gullak 2 endorses the idea with humour, conveying middle class India’s quirks and foibles with uncomplicated zest. The TVF show builds its USP around that approach, distinct from the sombre tones of crime, cuss and violence that have often painted the smalltown milieu on the OTT canvas lately.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar
  • Created by: Shreyansh Pandey
  • Rating: * * * and 1/2 (three and a half stars)

Season two of the show stands its own even if you come in as a first-time viewer, with five crisp episodes narrating standalone stories. The mood is reminiscent of the way TV shows used to be back in the good old Doordarshan days.

Yet creator Shreyansh Pandey, along with series director Palash Vaswani and writer Durgesh Singh, has set up a show that is contemporary in its thought process. Without losing sense of humour and without getting in your face with preaching, the series quietly leaves a comment or two on real issues that never go away — from gender politics to the scuttled aspirations of the youth to innocuous ego trips.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Kaagaz (Zee5)

Source: Twitter

This is the story of the Mishras, imagine them living in any town of heartland India. There’s Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni), harried mother figure and formidable force of the household, and her husband Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), sarkari babu in the electricity department. Elder son Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) is one of India’s countless jobless youths. As the series starts, we understand he is trying to use his proximity to the local corporator to clinch a coveted gas dealership. Annu’s younger brother Aman (Harsh Mayar) is gearing up for his board exams. Nobody is giving him much of a chance at an excellent score — not in the least with an India-Pakistan cricket match happening the day before the math exam.

With adequate imagination and modest budget, most of the action is set up in the two rooms and courtyard that constitute home for the Mishras. Situational humour carries forward most of what happens, highlighted by some genuinely funny dialogues and the occasional melodrama.

The series uses the third-person storytelling device to explain backdrop, the narrator being the gullak (voice of Shivankit Singh Parihar), or earthen piggy bank, which sits quietly in a corner and watches all the goes on in the house. The idea lets the narrative take us right into the lives of the Mishras, as we witness closely their daily grind along with the nondescript gullak.

Just as in season one, much of the endearing factor about the show lies with the cast. Geetanjali Kulkarni towers with the sheer authenticity she renders to the storytelling as Shanti. You would mostly recall Jameel Khan exuding varying shades of grey in Loins Of Punjab Presents, Badmaash Company or the Gangs Of Wasseypur films. Santosh Mishra in Gullak lets Khan live a very different avatar — as the caring father who doesn’t always find a way to express his emotions for his sons. Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar are aptly cast as the sons. One hopes to see more of both these fine young actors.

Indeed, one hopes to see more of Gullak, too. Season three? Bring it on!

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Sandwiched Forever (SonyLIV)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSACE 2020: Learning in lockdown
Next article‘Tom & Jerry’ movie to release in India
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

lilly singh

WATCH: Lilly Singh’s rivalry with her overachieving ‘cousin’, Kamala Harris

Indian Link - 0
  "Growing up I always got compared to my Indian cousins," shares Lilly Singh, reminding us of those unforgettable sibling rivalries we've all experiences at...
Udaya wentworthville

Reopening after being a COVID exposure site

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  "We did not have a clue, because the customer was asymtopmatic." Since the news of popular spots Saravanaa Bhavan and Udaya supermarket being COVID exposure...
meeting op nayyar (1)

Why OP Nayyar continues to be this fan’s favourite musician

Indian Link - 0
  I am an ardent admirer of O P Nayyar’s music. Anyone who knows me well, knows of my love for Indian film music from...

5 powerful poems by the brilliant Javed Akhtar

Indian Link - 0
  A celebrated lyricist and the recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry, Javed Akhtar's name is synonymous with soul-wrenching, evocative writing.  His...
dog swami video

WATCH: Dog ‘blesses’ devotees outside temple in India

Indian Link - 0
  In a now viral video, a dog stationed outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra was spotted shaking hands and 'blessing' devotees as they...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020