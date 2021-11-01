fbpx
Monday, November 1, 2021
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Dybbuk (Amazon Prime Video)

By Indian Link
0
dybbuk poster
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Jewish-themed films are a rarity in the Indian film industry, and a horror one is a further far cry, despite there being a lot of terrifying entities in Judaic folklore. So, when director Jay Krishnan promised us a story of the malevolent ghosts called Dybbuks, expectations were high. But alas.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Jay Krishnan
  • Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul, Imaad Shah, Bijay Anand, Denzil Smith, Gaurav Sharma, Anil George
  • Rating: **1/2

According to folklore, a clinging demon is called a Dybbuk. These demons attach themselves to a pious soul or to those whose body and soul are not aligned or, in other words, to those who had not been able to transmigrate successfully. The demon would then guide the renegade soul into the body of a living person. This would give the soul a refuge and the demon an opportunity to take control of the possessed person’s body.

Exorcising a Dybbuk, removing the destructive forces from a pure soul, is not just an imperative to save a person who is possessed. It is a battle in a cosmic war. A dramatic, terrifying ritual is required to force the reluctant spirit out of the body in which it is squatting. A ceremony is conducted, in the synagogue, in the presence of 10 Jewish men who have purified themselves through fasting and ritual immersions.

Using these two elements (the origination and the exorcism) from the folklore the film is a straightforward tale of a mixed couple (Christian boy, Hindu girl) – Samuel Isaac (Emraan Hashmi) and Mahi Sood (Nikita Dutta), who land in Mauritius because of Samuel’s posting.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Bhavai (Rating: * * *)

emraan hashmi
Emraan Hashmi in Dybbuk. Source: Twitter

While setting up their house in Mauritius, Mahi picks up an intricately designed box from an antique shop which turns out to be the Pandora’s Box. They soon experience paranormal activities in their house, and to complicate matters the couple learns that Mahi is expecting a baby. How they identify the Dybbuk and exorcise it forms the crux of the narrative.

As a horror film, Dybbuk: The Curse is Real falls qualitatively under par on all fronts. Despite the atmospheric setting, with all the tropes of the horror genre, the narrative is steeped with cliches and it is not smooth. The scenes with most of the dialogues and performances appear to be perfunctorily staccato. The pauses and the dramatic gazes, instead of building tension and suspense, make the scenes appear ridiculously forced and far from ominous, a case in point is when the Catholic priest (Denzil Smith) comes to Sam’s house.

But visually, two good shots stand out. The first one is a low-angle shot capturing Markus (Manav Kaul), the Rabbi’s son, and a swooping mass of thousands of birds whirling in the sky above. The murmuration is an amazing sight. And the second shot is when Ezra (Imaad Shah), the boy who is turned into a Dybbuk, is hit by a flaming rod.

Overall, Dybbuk set against the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius is a sort of paint-by-numbers horror narrative. It barely scratches the surface, and the telling is painfully slow.

IANS

READ ALSO: Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarot Predictions for November 2021
Next articleGetting the kids involved in the lead-up to Diwali
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Getting the kids involved in the lead-up to Diwali

Neha Jain - 0
  Diwali is just around the corner, and it is a festival that has a great significance to all Indians. Living in a land far...
dybbuk poster

Review: Dybbuk (Amazon Prime Video)

Indian Link - 0
  Jewish-themed films are a rarity in the Indian film industry, and a horror one is a further far cry, despite there being a lot...

Review: Hum Do Hamare Do (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Abhishek Jain's Hum Do Hamare Do is a frothy entertainer that claims to be about reverse adoption (where kids adopt their parents), but...
Richa Ghosh.

WATCH: Richa Ghosh on joining the Hobart Hurricanes

Indian Link - 0
  From on-field confidence to off-field experiences, Indian player Richa Ghosh tells us what it's been like training as part of the Hobart Hurricanes. This is...

WATCH: The art of rangoli

Indian Link - 0
  Mum and daughter duo Kokila and Anisha show us how they create a refreshing rangoli design and share why during Diwali some Indian homes...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020