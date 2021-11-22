fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Cash (Disney+Hotstar)

By Indian Link
0
cash film
Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Cash is a comic dramatisation of the life of entrepreneurs in the backdrop of the 2017 demonetisation.

Armaan Gulati wants to be the self-made Elon Musk of India, and he is never short on bright ideas and start-up plans, but he is flat out on his luck. After running three start-ups into the ground, demonetisation comes as a blessing in disguise, but fate has different plans in store for the ambitious entrepreneur.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Rishab Seth
  • Cast: Amol Parashar, Smriti Kalra, Gulshan Grover, Kavin Dave and Anand Alkunte
  • Rating: ***1/2

Helmed by Rishabh Seth, Cash sees Amol Parashar, Kavin Dave, Gulshan Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Smiriti Kalra and Pawan Chopra playing the pivotal roles.

Amol Parashar as Armaan Gulati has the zeal, temperament and attitude of a street-smart entrepreneur, but he is down on his luck. With his track record of running companies into the ground with his friend Soda, he finally finds an opportunity in laundering people’s money during demonetisation.

But he ends up biting more than he can chew. A local politician’s money gets stuck in a gun-making start-up, Armaan sees his connections bailing out on him, and he finds himself in a police lock-up along with his uncle, girlfriend and best friend. But he has other plans even during this roller-coaster ride.

Cash is a fun-filled caper that all fans of comedy will enjoy. What Armaan does to save the day for himself is what guarantees the laughs. ‘Cash’ may be a celebration of ‘jugaad’, it’s take-home message is that money doesn’t come easy, you have to work for it.

Amol Parashar, as Armaan, does a competent job of portraying a tactful, enthusiastic and full-of-life hustler always looking out for that elusive next big break. Smiriti Kalra as Neha, and Kavin Dave as Soda complement him and also bring out the uniqueness of their respective characters.

The movie, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, marks Rishab Seth’s directorial debut, and he has done a remarkable job of rolling out a fast-paced film and at no point does he lose his grip on the plot. He is one newbie director to watch out for.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Bunty Aur Babli 2

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDrugs, Pulwama bomb materials allegedly sold on Amazon India
Next articleREVIEW: Your Honor 2 (SonyLIV)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Source: Twitter

Nawazuddin, Sushmita Sen, Vir Das in line for International Emmys

Indian Link - 0
  Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen in Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya', and the now-controversial Vir Das are among the host of nominees for the International Emmy Awards,...

Harmanpreet Kaur in WBBL-7 “Team of the Tournament”

Indian Link - 0
  Indian all-rounder and T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, playing for Melbourne Renegades, has achieved the distinction of being one of the only two international cricketers...
chruli movie review malayalam

REVIEW: Churuli (Malayalam film on SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Ace Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellisery, who has ensured resounding box-office successes by narrating the stories of the villages of Kerala's high ranges in...
your honor 2

REVIEW: Your Honor 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in Punjab, Your Honor is the story of a good man uncovering dark truths about himself and his capacity for compromise and corruption...
cash film

REVIEW: Cash (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Cash is a comic dramatisation of the life of entrepreneurs in the backdrop of the 2017 demonetisation. Armaan Gulati wants to be the self-made Elon...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020