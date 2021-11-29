fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Dil Bekaraar (Disney+Hotstar)

TROY RIBIERO reviews.

By Indian Link
0
DIL BEKARaar
Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

From its dreamy theme song to its 2D-style animation, to its period soundtrack, and of course, its late-80s/ early-90s nostalgia, Dil Bekaraar, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is completely charming.

The romance between a TV news reader and a crusading journalist is a delight to watch, as are the many cameos from well-known faces of that era. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2013 novel, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, this rom-com is a family affair. And it will appeal to those who grew up in the late 1980s.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Habib Faisal
  • Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Sahher Bambba, Sukhmani Sadhana, Anjali Anand, Medha Shankar, Arjun Berry, Raj Babbar
  • Rating: ***1/2

Set in Delhi, the series takes us into the house of retired Supreme Court Justice Laxmi Narayan Thakur (Raj Babbar) and his wife Mamta (Poonam Dhillon), who have five daughters named in alphabetical order.

The oldest is the attention-seeking Anjini (Sukhmani Sadhana), who is the second wife of Anant Singh aka Antu (Alekh Sangal). The second daughter is the complexed Binodini (Anjali Anand), who has two annoyingly spoilt aughters and a husband who is trying his best to be an entrepreneur.

The third daughter is Chandrakanta aka Chandu, who eloped with her boyfriend on the eve of her wedding. The fourth daughter is the soft-hearted but quietly fiery Debjani aka Dabbu (Sahher Bambba), and the youngest is the school-going Eshwari aka Esh (Medha Shankar).

Dil Bekaraar, consisting of ten episodes, begins with Debjani getting selected to be the English newsreader for the government-owned channel Desh Darpan aka DD.

How she meets and falls in love with Dillon Singh Shekhawat (Akshay Oberoi), an idealistic, anti-establishment journalist working with the New India Pioneer, helmed by Hira (Suhel Seth), forms the core of the series.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Antim – The Final Truth

dil bekaraar
Source: IANS

After watching the first few episodes, you realise that with so much attention being given to matchmaking, you end up with the feeling that this is the retelling of Pride and Prejudice for modern India.

The period is well captured, with telephone booths with an STD connection, news of the Bhopal tragedy, mention of the cricket matches, Ambassador taxis, and vintage cars. The only glitch seems to appear from the dialogue department, with oft-spoken lines such as “Achche din ayenge”, “The people must know” and “The nation wants to know”, which belong to the 1990s.

On the performance front, each actor in Dil Bekaraar is in the skin of their characters. Apart from Akshay Oberoi and Sahher Bambba, Medha Shankar as Eshwari and Arjun Berry as Sateesh are appealing.

Padmini Kolhapure, as the foul-mouthed Bhudevi Thakur, stands out as a natural but unfunny caricature. Similarly, Sonali Sachdev, as Juliet Shekhawat, with her Malayali accent, is over-the-top and cute.

The Shekhawat brothers, Jason and Ethan, too are amiable in their own ways. Suhel Seth as the editor and Chandrachur Singh as Minister Hardik Motla operate on the sidelines in minuscule roles.

IANS

READ ALSO: Why ‘Jai Bhim’ should be on every Indian’s watchlist

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Antim – The Final Truth
Next articleREVIEW: Raja Vamsam
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Raja vamsam

REVIEW: Raja Vamsam

Indian Link - 0
  Director K.V. Kathirvelu's Raja Vamsam, which has an incredibly large star cast, is a family drama that exhausts the viewer by the time it...
DIL BEKARaar

Review: Dil Bekaraar (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  From its dreamy theme song to its 2D-style animation, to its period soundtrack, and of course, its late-80s/ early-90s nostalgia, Dil Bekaraar, streaming on...

REVIEW: Antim – The Final Truth

Indian Link - 0
  Director Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth is a crime drama centred around the circle of fate. Based on the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern,...

The religious discrimination bill will make LGBTIQ+ Australians sick

Indian Link - 0
  The Morrison government’s religious discrimination bill was introduced to parliament on Thursday. The bill, now on its third draft, has been a contentious piece of...
ICC T20 WC 2021 delivers record viewership. Pictured here, Indian team captain Virat Kohli with Pakistani team captain Babbar Azam and opener Mohammad Rizwan. Source: IANS

WC 2021: India-Pak match becomes most watched T20I in history

Indian Link - 0
  With nearly 10,000 hours of live coverage across TV and digital platforms in 200 countries, the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup delivered a...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020