fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Dhamaka (Netflix)

TROY RIBIERO reviews.

By Indian Link
1
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Director Ram Madhavani’s action-drama Dhamaka is based on the South Korean film The Terror Live released in 2013.

The narrative opens with a montage of a happily married couple, Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) and his wife Saumya Mehra Pathak (Mrunal Thakur), and gradually, the camera slides into the gloomy interiors of the broadcasting room of TRTV News, where we see a grumpy Arjun, as the unhappy radio host.

A stray call from one of his listeners, who confesses to blowing up a bridge after an unsuccessful conversation with him, jerks Arjun back to reality. Being ambitious, he re-negotiates his position for the prime slot of Bharosa 24×7 on television as he tries to monopolise the live broadcast of the terror attack. How Arjun engages with the disgruntled caller, whose tone changes from demure to harsh on the show while he terrorises the city hoping for an apology from a minister, forms the crux of the story.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Ram Madhvani
  • Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Soham Majumdar, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan
  • Rating: **1/2

As the action-drama unravels in real time, there is a sense of an immersive experience, but its execution, laden with loads of cinematic liberties, makes the entire exercise seem like a far-fetched and unrealistic saga.

Also, with its cinematic universe so narrowly focused, the entire mounting appears cardboard-thin and stage-crafted. The telling raises more questions than it answers as it attempts to convince us that a disgruntled citizen would go to such lengths for a paltry apology.

Review: Bunty Aur Babli 2

dhamaka netflix
Source: IMDb

By the time Dhamaka reaches the third act, and the tension builds up, the film’s thrill factor disintegrates. You realise that the film, which was essentially a morality play on ethics, has now changed course when it preaches, “You won’t get a second chance in life, live for now.”

The only thing that shines in the film is the disillusionment and frustration of the journalist, and it showcases the cut-throat business of news. This revelation is an eye-opener for all those who hungrily consume news.

The film is an outright Kartik Aaryan film. He is very convincing, with his smug veneer managing to portray a man quickly losing his moorings, but having to at least pretend he’s putting up a good fight. You fail to connect with him on an emotional level, though.

Mrunal Thakur as Saumya is limited to playing a News Reporter at the site of the blast. Amruta Subhash is impressive as Arjun’s ruthless boss Ankita Malaskar. The others in the supporting cast simply don’t add to the viewing experience.

Overall, the impact of Dhamaka is far from thrilling.

IANS

READ ALSO: Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Bunty Aur Babli 2
Next articleRepeated mistakes: Why they don’t mean you are dumb!
Indian Link

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Source: Twitter

Nawazuddin, Sushmita Sen, Vir Das in line for International Emmys

Indian Link - 0
  Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen in Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya', and the now-controversial Vir Das are among the host of nominees for the International Emmy Awards,...

Harmanpreet Kaur in WBBL-7 “Team of the Tournament”

Indian Link - 0
  Indian all-rounder and T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, playing for Melbourne Renegades, has achieved the distinction of being one of the only two international cricketers...
chruli movie review malayalam

REVIEW: Churuli (Malayalam film on SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Ace Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellisery, who has ensured resounding box-office successes by narrating the stories of the villages of Kerala's high ranges in...
your honor 2

REVIEW: Your Honor 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in Punjab, Your Honor is the story of a good man uncovering dark truths about himself and his capacity for compromise and corruption...
cash film

REVIEW: Cash (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Cash is a comic dramatisation of the life of entrepreneurs in the backdrop of the 2017 demonetisation. Armaan Gulati wants to be the self-made Elon...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020