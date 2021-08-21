fbpx
Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Comedy Premium League (Netflix)

A comedy contest, this show promises plenty of laughs over multiple comedy formats

By Indian Link Administrator
0
comedy premier league kaneez surka

Reading Time: 2 minutesThere have been several comedy competitions across different platforms before, and the latest is Comedy Premium League on Netflix, which started streaming from August 20. The first season consists of six episodes averaging about 45 minutes each, presenting a diverse swathe of comedic talent in a form that is far more concise and bingeable.

Comedy Premium League (Netflix)

Director: Sakshi Khanna

Starring: Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathod, Aadar Malik, Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq, Rahul Dua, Kenny Sebastian, Prashakti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Aakash Gupta, Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Sumaira Shaikh and Tanmay Bhat.

Rating: ***

Honesty runs through the spoken lines of the show, even if they are blatantly obtuse, crude or obnoxious to hear. Prajakta Koli, the host of the show, begins with, “We bring you India’s 16 biggest comics – at least those who were available.”

After introducing the 16 comedians, who are divided into four teams – Lovable Langoors, Naazuk Nevle, Gharelu Gilehris and IDGAF (I don’t give a F***) Iguanas – the contest certainly promises hundreds of jokes over multiple comedy formats, which include Stand-up, Roast, Tu Tu Main Main (a comedy debate round), In Slide (jokes like ‘sketch comedy’, where the comedian can show anything on the screen presented like news items).


Each round is marked for performance and participation within a specific time period. If the team crosses the allotted time, it loses its participation points. Tough, when most of the comics have a loose tongue, literally as well as figuratively, trying as they do to balance the topical with the timeless.

The rounds are interesting, and the participants appear charged, but they lack competitive spirit.

The lines spoken during the rounds appear to have a message or a thought which the common man usually shies away from, and the jokes, though original, vary in degrees as and when they hit the laugh-o-meter. Each round appears a bit drab, but the fun is in the extempore banter between the participants – it livens up the show.

One of the indications that makes this season worth experiencing in full is that the assembled audience, which is there to evaluate the teams, isn’t there to give laughs unconditionally. Keeping with the pandemic norms, the audience, with masks on, dole out muffled laughter and they evaluate the teams after every round.

The best thing about the series is that it lets the comics explore a wide range, from team work to solo performances. And there are times when you are left with the feeling that you could probably see a few more minutes of your favourite comedian, be it Tanmay Bhat with his attitude, Mallika Dua with her plunging neckline, or a shirtless Aadar Malik. They are all there in real.

After all, comedy is a serious affair, and the business of being funny is not a dismissive matter.

IANS

READ ALSO: The serious business that is comedy

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRakshabandhan memories: making my own ribbon rakhis
Indian Link Administrator

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

comedy premier league kaneez surka

Review: Comedy Premium League (Netflix)

Indian Link Administrator - 0
There have been several comedy competitions across different platforms before, and the latest is Comedy Premium League on Netflix, which started streaming from August...
woman tying rakhi

Rakshabandhan memories: making my own ribbon rakhis

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A large yellow sponge cut out in the shape of a flower, with a shiny Bollywood pink cardboard Ganeshji stuck on top, stitched precariously...

Onam wishes from Jodi McKay, Member for Strathfield NSW

Indian Link - 0
  Kerala's ancient harvest festival, Onam, is tomorrow! And while grand celebrations have had to be paused since the onset of COVID-19, the community will...

Why university for school leavers should be free in 2022

Mohan Dhall - 0
  University education in Australia should be free for school leavers in 2022. This is particularly important given several factors that have made it harder...

First-time car buyer? Some useful advice

Indian Link - 0
  If you’re one of those young people making a beeline to purchase your first car - perhaps to avoid public transport in these pandemic...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020