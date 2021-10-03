fbpx
Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Break Point

The saga of iconic tennis duo Leander and Mahesh Bhupathi is above all a story of human vulnerabilities, writes TROY REBEIRO.

By Indian Link
0
Break Point

Reading Time: 3 minutesBreak Point promises to be a candid and honest seven-part docu-series based on the iconic partnership between two tennis legends – Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. It is a factual story of belief, hard work, ambitions, conflicts and controversies, but above all, a story of human vulnerabilities.

AT A GLANCE

Break Point (Streaming on ZEE5)

Directors: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari

Starring: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Lokendra Pratap Sahi, Dr Vece Paes, Enrico Piperno and Hrishi Kanan

Rating: ***

The duo nicknamed the ‘Indian Express’ were once the poster boys for tennis in India. They played together from 1994 to 2006 and reunited for their second stint from 2008 to 2011.

They were one of the most feared doubles pair during the late 1990s and even ranked World No. 1 in 1999. Besides the Wimbledon championship they won in 1999, the duo also came home with two French Open titles in 1999 and 2001.

The series subtly tells us about the tennis players’ bromance, their passion for the sport, the intricacies of their relationship, and the strains on it in the context of unparalleled success. It tells us what happened, how it happened, and why it happened in a matter-of-fact tone.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati with directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo: IANS)

With an interview and footage from their various matches, the series offers an exploration of both, life on the court and the vast spaces around it. It is about their loneliness, self-discoveries, and differences, as much as it is about tennis.

This review is based on the first four episodes. The first episode, titled ‘Two Little Indian Boys’, tells us a little about their families, their childhood, and how the two were introduced to tennis.

Making light of the matter, Leander gets into details and even jokes that he was conceived during the Munich Olympics.

The other three episodes are titled ‘Almost there’, ‘Masters of Clay’ and ‘Two Good, Two Bad’. The series takes the audience along with the narrators down memory lane and nearly delivers the promised honesty. While Leander appears emotional and down to earth, often addressing Mahesh as his younger brother, Mahesh – a self-proclaimed reticent, appears cautious, treading on eggshells, spilling his heart out on how he felt hurt with Leander’s actions.

Amitabh Bachchan endorsing the two players in the first episode seems apt, but his comment in the second episode regarding a song from Sholay seems like a forced insertion.

By the end of the fourth episode, the series loses its charm. You realise that the narrative format is staid and flat with no emotional or dramatic arc. Also, over time, the footage appears oft seen.

The other talking heads in this episode are Leander’s friends Sunny Uttup and Hrishi Kannan; his dad Dr Vece Paes, and Mahesh’s family including parents Mira and Krishna Bhupathi and sister Kavita.

The others who propel the narrative are Indian tennis stars Nandan Bal, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza. Leander and Mahesh’s former coach Enrico Piperno also weighs in.

Australia-based fans may find interesting the inclusion of stars Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde.

Also included are insights from sports journalists Lokendra Pratap Sahi, Prajwal Hegde, Rohit Brijnath and Shailendra Singh.

With their views, they each enhance the viewing experience to show that sportsmen too are vulnerable to human frailties.

But most of all, apart from sports lovers, Break Point works best as an inspirational series. It should be shown to young minds to inspire them. To make them aware of what it takes to be a champion.

READ ALSO: What’s coming up on our screens this October

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia’s Covishield is now a “recognised” vaccine in Australia
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Break Point

Review: Break Point

Indian Link - 0
Break Point promises to be a candid and honest seven-part docu-series based on the iconic partnership between two tennis legends - Leander Paes and...

India’s Covishield is now a “recognised” vaccine in Australia

Indian Link - 0
The Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration  (TGA) has ruled that the Covishield (AstraZeneca/Serum Institute of India) vaccine is a "recognised" vaccine. The announcement comes close...

Black foods are the new super-food

Indian Link - 0
  When you think of the colours on your plate, do you ever think of black? Well, its time you do! As they are the...
Rabindranath Tagore's Visva Bharati university. Source: Twitter

Tagore’s Visva Bharati likely to be part of UNESCO World Heritage...

Indian Link - 0
  A 30-member delegation team from UNESCO is likely to visit Santiniketan between September 28 and October 3 brightening up the prospect of Rabindranath Tagore-envisioned...
Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh

Indian player Richa Ghosh joins Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL-7

Indian Link - 0
Young Indian cricketer, Richa Ghosh, has been named by Hobart Hurricanes for Women's Big Bash League-7 (WBBL-7), with the middle order batter set to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020