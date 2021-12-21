fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: 420 IPC (Zee5)

TROY RIBIERO reviews.

By Indian Link
0
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

For the uninitiated, IPC 420 literally means Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences relating to cheating and dishonesty.

Director Manish Gupta’s 420 IPC is an intriguing, unglamourous, slow-burner dealing with the white-collar, economic crime of cheating.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Manish Gupta
  • Cast: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Arif Zakaria
  • Rating: ***

Set in Mumbai, 2015, 420 IPC unravels the story of Bansi Keswani (Vinay Pathak) a Chartered Accountant by profession who has influential clients. While his clients are well-to-do, Mr Keswani on his personal turf is drowned in debts. When his client, the Deputy Director of MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) is arrested by CBI in a Rs 1,200 crore scam, Keswani is interrogated, and his house raided. After a thorough investigation, Keswani is cleared of any wrongdoings.

But immediately after this, builder Neeraj Sinha, another client of Keswani, accuses him of stealing and forging 3 blank cheques of Rs 50 lakh each. This time Keswani is arrested and put into judicial custody, and his life is turned upside down.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Aranyak (Netflix)

420 IPC
Source: IANS

Being low on funds, he appoints Birbal Choudhary (Rohan Vinod Mehra) a bright but inexperienced lawyer to fight his case. How Birbal gathers evidence to combat the public prosecutor Savak Jamshedji (Ranvir Shorey) to prove Keswani’s innocence against theft, forgery, and attempted bank fraud forms the crux of this story.

Mounted as a genuine, working-class film, Manish Gupta’s script and screenplay is more than serviceable, no doubt. It has all the elements of investigation, courtroom drama, and legal jargon. It makes you curious about what will happen next but lacks plot twists, tension, and excitement, despite a twisting story of secrets and influence.

Vinay Pathak sleepwalks through his character as the staid, poker-faced Keswani. So does Gul Panag, who plays his wife Pooja.

Ranvir Shorey makes an effort to be different, and he largely succeeds in portraying Savak Jamshedji with elan.

Rohan Vinod Mehra is bright, charming, and sincere as Birbal. He has a decent screen presence, but since the character has no must of histrionics to display, he fails to make an impact.

420 IPC boasts fine production qualities, and overall, it will appeal to those keen on legal tangles.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Decoupled (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmateur golfer Navish Gupta’s ‘Lagaan’ moment
Next articleREVIEW: The Whistleblower (SonyLIV)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode 3- Let's talk boosters

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

REVIEW: The Whistleblower (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Manoj Pillai's 'The Whistleblower' is a smouldering crime drama that unravels the ugly reality of competitive exams specifically in the medical field. It...

Review: 420 IPC (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  For the uninitiated, IPC 420 literally means Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences relating to cheating and dishonesty. Director Manish...

Amateur golfer Navish Gupta’s ‘Lagaan’ moment

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Amateur golfer Navish Gupta of the Gold Coast is calling his latest golfing success his Lagaan moment. AT A GLANCE It was a Lagaan type...

Worth reading again from 2021

Indian Link - 0
COVID I watched on Facetime as a stranger cremated my dad SAGAR MEHROTRA’s application for travel exemption came through in the third attempt. It was too...
santa letter

‘All I want for Christmas is…’: letters from world leaders

LP Ayer - 0
  Following a sluggish year, the world’s second largest toy factory - having lost its premier position to red China years ago - is buzzing...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020