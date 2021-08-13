fbpx
Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Film Review: Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan (Discovery+)

Sloppy direction in Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan mars impact, writes TROY RIBEIRO

By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 2 minutesFor a non-fiction film that documents a few days in the life of India’s female commandos, Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan is a tad disappointing.

Without any fuss, we are transported to the Veerangana Camp of the Assam Commando Battalion, where Sara Ali Khan, with all her exuberance, offers us an insight into this prestigious institution.

The historical part of the film informs us that this camp was set up in 2012 as part of the Assam Police Force to fight crime against women. Here, the commandos are trained to be physically fit and mentally strong.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan (Streaming on discovery+)

Director: Kunal Kochhar

Starring: Sara Ali Khan, Atiqur Rehman, Angkana Ray, Pradip Chetry, Anjali Bakla and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Rating: **

This is achieved with the help of a rigorous training regime consisting of rifle firing, artificial rock climbing, Krav Maga (an Israeli military self-defence form), and unarmed combat, which includes martial art forms such as karate, kung fu, taekwondo, judo and jiujitsu.

We see Sara enthusiastically participating in all the activities, from rifle shooting to 40-foot wall climbing and rappelling. She also tries her hand at unarmed combat and completes a mission assignment, where she, along with a team of commandos, raids a make-believe hideout where some girls are held as hostages by their kidnappers. The team’s mission is to neutralise the kidnappers and free the hostages.

MISSION FRONTLINE WITH SARA ALI KHAN POSTER

Given the background from where the girls come, their selection and being a part of the contingent, it surely is a remarkable feat. The manner in which the narrative flows, however, it appears not much thought has been put into it. The entire set-up seems to have been amateurishly mounted.

Used to upping the glamour-quotient to attract eyeballs, Sara Ali Khan is her usual effervescent self. Natural in her disposition, her simplicity and honesty surfaces effortlessly each time the camera focuses on her.

She makes no bones about the fact that she is unable to carry out the tough tasks the commandos perform all the time. All the other talking heads are unimpressive and the sob stories of the two women commandos in the film fail to evoke any pathos.

Director of Photography Sapan Narula’s cache seemed to lack enough footage, given that a few shots are repeated. The editing, too, is far from fluid. The subtitles in white fonts merge with the bright frames, making it difficult to read.

Coming as it does from the discovery+ stable, one expects the film to be taut, well-made and well-presented. With its sloppy direction, the film is a far cry from it and fails to inspire.

READ ALSO: What’s coming up on our screens this August

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Note To India
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Film Review: Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan (Discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
For a non-fiction film that documents a few days in the life of India's female commandos, Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan is a...
Notes for India. Source: Supplied

A Note To India

Indian Link - 0
  It's been a year unlike any other for India, and for many in the diaspora, it's been a whirlwind of emotions to be away...

India’s Freedom Struggle: Iconic Landmarks

Sandip Hor - 0
  On 24 August 1608, the British landed in India as humble traders, soon shifted their interest into making territorial gains, and finally stayed back...
Shaershaah Sidharth Malhotra

REVIEW: Shershaah (Amazon prime)

Indian Link - 0
"War is a bitch, it doesn't even let you say goodbye to your loved ones properly." This emotionally-laden dialogue in a gut-wrenching scene in...
Indian flag: Source Canva

Indian flag: How many of these facts did you know?

Indian Link - 0
History The Indian flag has been in its present form since 1947. It served as the national flag of the Dominion of India from 15...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020