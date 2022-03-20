fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Bachchan Pandey (Theatrical release)

By Indian Link
0
bachchan pandey
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'. Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Farhad Samji’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is a tale of the self-proclaimed don of Bhagwa, Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar), who has unleashed a reign of terror, mercilessly killing those who dare to challenge him.

How a budding director, Myra (Kriti Sanon) from Mumbai, along with her actor-friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi), decides to make a biopic on him and land in Bhagwa, and what ensues, forms the crux of this film that stretches for two and half hours.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Farhad Samji
  • Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Ashwin Mushran, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Seema Biswas
  • Rating: **1/2

The film is replete with caricatures and appears more like a dark comedy, as the humour is often garbed in gore, only with some supposedly witty one-liners coming to the rescue.

The plot appears decent, but its ambitious treatment adds to the confusion. The scenes are needlessly stretched and the violence is a determined effort.

Apart from the action sequences, there is a generous dose of blood and gore. With Bachchan Pandey and his coterie of goons — Kandi (Saharsh Kumar Shukla), Bufferiya (Sanjay Mishra), Pendulum (Abhimanyu Singh) and Virgin (Prateik Babbar) — slash people’s throats and fire at them without blinking an eyelid.

The first half of the film, although overstated, at least appears credible, establishing Bachchan Pandey’s character, but post-interval, the film makes for tedious viewing.

In the final act, factors such as Bachchan’s love life with Sophie (Jacqueline Fernandez), who’s killed, the betrayal by his boss (Mohan Agashe), and his mother (Seema Biswas), who has stopped speaking to him for the past 10 years, appear to be forced attempts to add melodrama, and evoke sympathy for Pandey. These only lengthen the film, apart from not being in sync with Pandey’s character and the flavour of the plot, and drag the film down by several notches in one go.

The director’s bid to justify Bachchan Pandey becoming the good soul, Bhola Pandey, makes the film lose focus.

The music is anything but melodious. It is jarring and only contributes to the gory tenor of the film.

READ ALSO: Review: The Kashmir Files 

AKSHAY KUMAR
Source: IMDb

On the performance front, the film expectedly belongs to Akshay Kumar, who, with a damaged stone eye, an evil persona, driving around in his vintage car, delivers a strong and self-assured act, as always. While Bachchan Pandey’s back story justifies his motive to be the bad man, his turning over a new leaf, is a tad flimsy, hurried and unconvincing.

Kriti Sanon as the determined director, Myra, is a sure-shot winner. She is every inch the confident, creative and gutsy person she is supposed to be. At ease with Akshay Kumar, she exudes unparalleled confidence.

Arshad Warsi, who plays Vishu, an actor struggling to fulfil his father’s unfulfilled dream of making it big, shines in parts.

The ensemble cast of Bachchan’s goons are all competent, and they nail their characters; some others, such as Seema Biswas and Mohan Agashe, are wasted, Pankaj Tripathi as Bhavesh, an acting instructor from Gujarat, is extremely disappointing, with his over-the-top act and contrived Gujarati accent.

Overall, this Akshay Kumar-starrer, although it ends on a high note, with a message of good triumphing over evil, it fails to keep the audience enthralled, except in parts.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Jalsa (Amazon Prime)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Jalsa (Amazon Prime)
Next articleCould I have had COVID and not realised it?
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PM MModi inspects staues repatriated from Australia. (IANS)

29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

Indian Link - 0
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected 29 antiquities that have been repatriated to India from Australia. Sources said that the antiquities range in six...
Auction of India's heritage film posters. (IANS)

Auction of India’s heritage Bollywood film posters

Indian Link - 0
  Online Auction House deRivaz & Ives has announced the sale of what is said to be the largest collection of first-release original Indian Bollywood...
Dr pranesh padmanabhan university of queensland, brain institute, mathetical biologist

Dr Padmanabhan and team develop mathematical model to predict vaccine efficacy

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  While it is known that COVID-19 vaccines grant a high degree of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the factor that determines the efficacy or...
anuz kunwar

23-year-old missing from Sydney’s south-west

Indian Link - 0
  A search is underway to locate Anuz Kunwar, who is missing from Sydney’s south-west. The 23-year-old was last seen on Third Avenue, Campsie on 16...

Review: Bloody Brothers (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Bloody Brothers is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. Set in Ooty, the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020