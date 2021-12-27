fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar)

By Indian Link
0
atrangi re
Source: IMDb
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Treated like a light-hearted romance-comedy, Atrangi Re promises a love story with a difference, and it is a familiar but not a different tale to an extent.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Aanand L. Rai
  • Cast: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Seema Biswas, Ashish Verma, Dimple Hayathi
  • Rating: ***

To enjoy the film, you need to empathise with Rinku (Sara Ali Khan), an orphan from Bihar who is forced to marry the kidnapped Dr. S. Vishwanath Iyer (Dhanush), a Tamilian from Chennai visiting her hometown.

Competing in this love story is Vishu’s girlfriend Mandakini, aka Mandy (Dimple Hayathi), who is the daughter of his dean, who is supposed to get engaged to Vishu in the next few days. And the other member in this love-quadrangle is the magician Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay Kumar), with whom Rinku is head-over-heels.

The narrative leads you through an intriguing path. It allows you to fantasize about myriad possibilities ahead. That is what keeps you hooked. But by the end, you realise that while the concept is interesting, the narrative is frothily shallow and a bit disappointing.

Atrangi Re begins on a dramatic note with Rinku frenetically running away from home, and ever thence you notice especially during the first half, every frame seems to be designed in a frenzy. Someone or the other is running across the screen. These long continuous shots are skilfully captured, and they only add drama to the scenes.

READ ALSO: Review: 83

sara ali khan
Source: IANS

Sara Ali Khan, as the rustic and boisterous Rinku, delivers a relatable performance, but when, in a scene with Sajjad, she breaks into English, you apprehend that her character has not been chiselled, to perfection.

Similarly, Dhanush is charming all the way, there are times where your heart goes out for him, but once again, his character seems to be short-changed by the script, for there are moments when his emotional arch is cut short.

Dimple Hayathi is a competent actress but with limited screen time, her histrionics is not brought to the fore.

After a long time, Akshay Kumar looks fresh and young on-screen, and he delivers a fairly buoyant performance not overshadowing either Sara or Dhanush.

Seema Biswas as Rinku’s feisty and autocratic grandmother Dhulhayen, Ashish Verma as Vishu’s friend and colleague Madhu, and the rest of the supporting cast leave their mark on the screen.

Technically the film is astutely mounted with great production qualities. Also, the songs and the background score are loud and upbeat, and they mesh with the narrative seamlessly.

Overall, Atrangi Re speaks about the language of the heart, but with no Hindi or English subtitles to the Tamil dialogues spoken by Vishu and his ilk, the finer nuances of the words spoken are lost in guesstimation.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: 420 IPC (Zee5)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: 83
Next articleREVIEW: Writer
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

sidhardha reddy

Indian man, 26, drowns in Christmas Day tragedy in Port Elliot

Indian Link - 0
  In a tragic incident in Port Elliot, South Australia, an Indian man has drowned after reportedly falling off the rocks into the choppy waters...
writer film

REVIEW: Writer

Indian Link - 0
  Director Franklin Jacob's Writer is an interesting and engaging thriller that stands out for two reasons. Probably for the first time, a film tells...
atrangi re

Review: Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Treated like a light-hearted romance-comedy, Atrangi Re promises a love story with a difference, and it is a familiar but not a different tale...
FILM 83

REVIEW: 83

Indian Link - 0
  Director Kabir Khan's 83 is a recreation of a momentous event - the Indian cricket team's first-ever World Cup victory in 1983. Despite being...
puprika boutique dog apparel

Doggie dressmaker: sherwanis and anarkalis for pets

Rhea L Nath - 0
  Through the chaos of planning her wedding during lockdown, Sydney’s Meygha Shankar came across a number of hurdles while arranging caterers, make-up, venues and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020