12 new Indian films to keep you entertained this June

Get ready for a film-loaded June! This month, there is medieval fiction, action thrillers, family dramas, comedy, and much more to choose from.

Samrat Prithviraj (Theatre release)

Where can you go in this new Indian film? Teleport into the medieval subcontinent to watch a battle between the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhummad Ghori, the leader of the Islamic Conquest of Hindustan. Except this time, the king is reborn through Akshay Kumar with Miss World pageant winner Manushi Chhillar by his side as (one of) his wives.

Travel to the 12th century on 3 June.

Vikram (Theatre release)

What happens when one sibling is a politician and the other is a gangster? They butt heads because of their inherent differences? Wrong, they kidnap a grand government official together and create their own prison! Kamal Haasan is the star of this action thriller, and is put back to work as a police officer just to save him.

Find out what happens on 3 June.

Major (Theatre release)

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a commanding officer who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Based off real events, this homage sees Adivi Sesh as his representative. Grow up with Major Sandeep from his childhood all the way to his commanding officer role in this action drama.

Releasing worldwide 3 June.

Ardh (ZEE 5)

The story of a small town struggling actor who makes it in a big city is a common trope. But this drama film has an interesting twist to the narrative. Shiva is moving to Mumbai and with the support of his wife, he is posing as a transgender woman, wandering around the streets of Mumbai asking for money. Will this help him achieve his dream?

Releasing on 10 June.

Govinda Naam Mera (Amazon Prime Video)

Govinda Waghmare is a man of charm who is grappling with the all-too-well problem of having more than one lover as he devotes himself to his wife as well as his girlfriend. This comedy film will track Govinda’s double life and see if he can keep it up. It’s a lighthearted film that will keep you reeled in from the beginning.

Watch it all unravel on 10 June.

777 Charlie (Theatre release)

The Kannada language 777 Charlie is a adventure comedy drama in which the protagonist Dharma, burdened by loneliness, finds comfort in his new companion, a puppy called Charlie. Can this lively and naughty puppy give him a new perspective on life?

Watch the bond grow between Dharma and his new best friend on 10 June.

Janhit Mein Jaari (Theatre release)

What’s so significant about selling contraception? Well find out by watching this new comedy drama about a small town girl, a salesgirl who sells condoms. She makes her stance, and has given herself the power to spread awareness and change taboos.

Showing on screens 10 June.

Nikamma (Theatre release)

This film follows a youth with a profound visual memory, who is trying to save his transport official sister-in-law from a gangster. The illegal operation? A road transport operation- perfect for tricking his sister-in-law. If you’ve seen Middle Class Abbayi, you will enjoy this remake of the 2017 Telugu film.

It releases on 17 June.

Veetla Vishesham

This Tamil drama follows a middle-aged couple who are expecting a new child, much to the disapproval of their two older sons. It is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Badhaai Ho and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. It stars Sathyaraj as Unnikrishnan, RJ Balaji as Ilango, and Urvashi as Krishnaveni.

Scheduled for release 17 June.

Doctor G (Theatre release)

Playing the lead doctors in the comedy drama is Ayushmann Khurana and medical student Rakul Preet Singh. The medical drama is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat, a doctor-turned-writer. It is directed by Anubhati Kashyap with Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

Coming to screens on 17 June.

Qala (Netflix)

The setting of Qala is a snowy landscape that stretches for miles, in a seemingly endless world of white skies and cold wind. This cinematic Indian film is a story of the connection between a mother and daughter. Will they amend their relationship? Babil Khan, the son of late Irrfan Khan stars alongside Tripti Dimri.

Release date not specified.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo (Theatre release)

This Hindi comedy drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is set in Patiala, marked by theatrics of family tension. The drama follows the secret betrayals and scandals of a seemingly happy Punjabi family. It stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Get ready to watch it unfold on 24 June.

