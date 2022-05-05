11 new films releasing this May

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatre release)

A ‘social comedy’, this is the story of how timid Jayesh turns

jordaar. His wife is pregnant with – shock horror – a second

daughter, while his political family wants a male heir to continue

the line. It is a perfect opportunity for Jayesh to rebel, not only

against his feudal dad, but also a patriarchal system that

perpetuates antiquated customs. Ranveer Singh stars with

Deeksha Joshi.The film releasees on 13 May.

Thar (Netflix)

They’re calling it an ‘Indian neo-Western’. There’s plenty of dry

landscapes (it’s the desert after all) and horses, and Anil Kapoor

and real-life son Harshvardhan manage to look rugged. It’s all

dark and gritty, and you can add to that a series of deaths and at

least one gruesome torture. Enter a veteran cop (that would be

AK), who sees a chance to prove himself. Fatima Sanan Sheikh

stars too.

Look out for a 6 May release.

Dhaakad (Theatre release)

Kangana Ranaut is fierce and tough in real life, so this one

would have been a piece of cake for her. She stars as Agent

Agni, a fierce and tough international spy in this action thriller.

Guns blaze and swords clash as Kangana takes on woke ‘anti-

nationals’ – no sorry, arms and human traffickers. Joined by

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and directed by Razneesh Ghai,

Kangana’s film aims to be India’s first “female led action

thriller”.

Scheduled for a 20 May release.

Anek (Theatre release)

Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana, get excited, because this one is

set out to be a rollercoaster of thrill, action and politics.

Ayushman is playing an undercover cop (so you know we are

definitely going to see some action), and in the poster release

you can see he’s dressed for the part too. The film is directed by

Anubhav Sinha, and highlights a “mission for peace”, the

winner being Hindustan – no surprises there. It features

beautiful landscapes of the northeast, which is where the film is

set.

Look out for its release on the 27 May.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 (Theatre release)

It’s back! The awaited sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya is heralded as a

“supernatural horror comedy” starring big names such as Tabu,

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Anees Bazmee, the director,

allayed distressed fans by reporting that even though the popular

Akshay Kumar won’t be leading the film, he’ll still have a

“special role” in the movie. We’re talking buckets of fun,

haunted havelis and a healthy dose of nostalgia. If you didn’t

think it could get better, there’s more! The hilarious Rajpal

Yadav is coming back in the role of Chota Pandit.

Get ready for an epic horror comedy night on 20 May.

Aankh Micholi (Theatre release)

We are living for these comedic masterpieces, and Ankh Micholi

looks like it won't disappoint. Director Umesh Shukla works

with Abhimanu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. The

film is centred around a ‘family of misfits‘ (let’s be honest, what

family isn’t a little bit weird?), and is said to be the ‘The Most

Eye-Conic Wedding Of The Year.’ If you still aren’t convinced

to give this comedic gold a shot, then you just need to look at

Shukla’s iconic previous films, such as Oh My God and 102 Not

Out – he is serious about good comedy!

Get your popcorn ready for the release day on 13 May.

Mere Desh ki Dharti (Theatre release)

If you need some inspirational feel-good vibes and humour, this

one’s for you. The film features the journey of two young

friends Ajay and Sameer, engineers by trade. They're having a

hard time to make a name of themselves, but with perseverance

and big dreams, they take on rural India and become local

legends. The teaser highlights the rolling green countryside and

colourful locals where these two use their uni degrees to make

an actual difference. It really is a reflection of the dilemmas and

contradictions of youth today. It stars Divyendu Sharma,

Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat.

The release date is set to be 6 May.

Double XL (Theatre release)

We are excited for this one, and for good reason. This film

follows the journey of two ‘plus-sized’ women in India (who

gets to dictate what plus-size is and isn’t anyway?). It is starring a

glorious cast with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi playing

the lead roles. The characters hark from Meerut and New Delhi,

and the movie follows the sojourn of two women in India

navigating the beauty standards of society. "In all cultures there

are ways in which we try and standardize beauty and we try and

almost tell young young girls, that [if] you don’t adhere to a

certain body type, you are not beautiful" states Huma Qureshi

when talking about the film.

Release date is unspecified

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Theatre release)

No one does drama, comedy and action all rolled into one like

southern cinema, and this Telugu language film is expected to deliver.

Mahesh Babu stars as the lead character with Keerthy Suresh,

and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release. The film is expected

to be a blockbuster hit, which makes sense given the trailer has

already touched 30 million views. The film is about a bank manager who works on behalf of the government to catch a fraudster and bring them to justice, throw in some banging

songs, and you’ve got a perfect weekend movie.

The movie is set to release on 12 May.

Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway (Theatre release)

This touching drama film is said to be based on a true story on

human rights and custody. It is a mother’s to fight for her most

precious possession ─ her own children.

Mrs Chatterjee, the star of the film, is struggling against

authorities to have her children back with the added pressures of

cultural differences, racism, and mental health stigma.

Rani Mukerji as Mrs. Chatterjee is joined by Jason E. Medina

and Kristjan Üksküla on screen. It is directed by Ashima

Chibber, and written by Sameer Satijia, and Rahul Handa.

Releases 22 May.

The Conversion (Theatre Release)

Upcoming romance-drama The Conversion takes on a difficult

topic: religious conversions for marriages in India. After all,

“love jihad” has been widely discussed in the last few years. In

this love triangle set in Benaras, Bablu, Dev and Sakshi (played

by Prateek Shukla, Ravi Bhatia and Vindhya Tiwari) tackle this

controversial topic head on.

The Conversion hits cinemas on 6 May.