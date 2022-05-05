11 new films releasing this May

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatre release)
A ‘social comedy’, this is the story of how timid Jayesh turns
jordaar. His wife is pregnant with – shock horror – a second
daughter, while his political family wants a male heir to continue
the line. It is a perfect opportunity for Jayesh to rebel, not only
against his feudal dad, but also a patriarchal system that
perpetuates antiquated customs. Ranveer Singh stars with
Deeksha Joshi.The film releasees on 13 May.
Thar (Netflix)
They’re calling it an ‘Indian neo-Western’. There’s plenty of dry
landscapes (it’s the desert after all) and horses, and Anil Kapoor
and real-life son Harshvardhan manage to look rugged. It’s all
dark and gritty, and you can add to that a series of deaths and at
least one gruesome torture. Enter a veteran cop (that would be
AK), who sees a chance to prove himself. Fatima Sanan Sheikh
stars too.
Look out for a 6 May release.
Dhaakad (Theatre release)
Kangana Ranaut is fierce and tough in real life, so this one
would have been a piece of cake for her. She stars as Agent
Agni, a fierce and tough international spy in this action thriller.
Guns blaze and swords clash as Kangana takes on woke ‘anti-
nationals’ – no sorry, arms and human traffickers. Joined by
Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and directed by Razneesh Ghai,
Kangana’s film aims to be India’s first “female led action
thriller”.
Scheduled for a 20 May release.
Anek (Theatre release)
Fans of Ayushmann Khurrana, get excited, because this one is
set out to be a rollercoaster of thrill, action and politics.
Ayushman is playing an undercover cop (so you know we are
definitely going to see some action), and in the poster release
you can see he’s dressed for the part too. The film is directed by
Anubhav Sinha, and highlights a “mission for peace”, the
winner being Hindustan – no surprises there. It features
beautiful landscapes of the northeast, which is where the film is
set.
Look out for its release on the 27 May.
Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 (Theatre release)
It’s back! The awaited sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya is heralded as a
“supernatural horror comedy” starring big names such as Tabu,
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Anees Bazmee, the director,
allayed distressed fans by reporting that even though the popular
Akshay Kumar won’t be leading the film, he’ll still have a
“special role” in the movie. We’re talking buckets of fun,
haunted havelis and a healthy dose of nostalgia. If you didn’t
think it could get better, there’s more! The hilarious Rajpal
Yadav is coming back in the role of Chota Pandit.
Get ready for an epic horror comedy night on 20 May.
Aankh Micholi (Theatre release)
We are living for these comedic masterpieces, and Ankh Micholi
looks like it won't disappoint. Director Umesh Shukla works
with Abhimanu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. The
film is centred around a ‘family of misfits‘ (let’s be honest, what
family isn’t a little bit weird?), and is said to be the ‘The Most
Eye-Conic Wedding Of The Year.’ If you still aren’t convinced
to give this comedic gold a shot, then you just need to look at
Shukla’s iconic previous films, such as Oh My God and 102 Not
Out – he is serious about good comedy!
Get your popcorn ready for the release day on 13 May.
Mere Desh ki Dharti (Theatre release)
If you need some inspirational feel-good vibes and humour, this
one’s for you. The film features the journey of two young
friends Ajay and Sameer, engineers by trade. They're having a
hard time to make a name of themselves, but with perseverance
and big dreams, they take on rural India and become local
legends. The teaser highlights the rolling green countryside and
colourful locals where these two use their uni degrees to make
an actual difference. It really is a reflection of the dilemmas and
contradictions of youth today. It stars Divyendu Sharma,
Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat.
The release date is set to be 6 May.
Double XL (Theatre release)
We are excited for this one, and for good reason. This film
follows the journey of two ‘plus-sized’ women in India (who
gets to dictate what plus-size is and isn’t anyway?). It is starring a
glorious cast with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi playing
the lead roles. The characters hark from Meerut and New Delhi,
and the movie follows the sojourn of two women in India
navigating the beauty standards of society. "In all cultures there
are ways in which we try and standardize beauty and we try and
almost tell young young girls, that [if] you don’t adhere to a
certain body type, you are not beautiful" states Huma Qureshi
when talking about the film.
Release date is unspecified
Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Theatre release)
No one does drama, comedy and action all rolled into one like
southern cinema, and this Telugu language film is expected to deliver.
Mahesh Babu stars as the lead character with Keerthy Suresh,
and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release. The film is expected
to be a blockbuster hit, which makes sense given the trailer has
already touched 30 million views. The film is about a bank manager who works on behalf of the government to catch a fraudster and bring them to justice, throw in some banging
songs, and you’ve got a perfect weekend movie.
The movie is set to release on 12 May.
Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway (Theatre release)
This touching drama film is said to be based on a true story on
human rights and custody. It is a mother’s to fight for her most
precious possession ─ her own children.
Mrs Chatterjee, the star of the film, is struggling against
authorities to have her children back with the added pressures of
cultural differences, racism, and mental health stigma.
Rani Mukerji as Mrs. Chatterjee is joined by Jason E. Medina
and Kristjan Üksküla on screen. It is directed by Ashima
Chibber, and written by Sameer Satijia, and Rahul Handa.
Releases 22 May.
The Conversion (Theatre Release)
Upcoming romance-drama The Conversion takes on a difficult
topic: religious conversions for marriages in India. After all,
“love jihad” has been widely discussed in the last few years. In
this love triangle set in Benaras, Bablu, Dev and Sakshi (played
by Prateek Shukla, Ravi Bhatia and Vindhya Tiwari) tackle this
controversial topic head on.
The Conversion hits cinemas on 6 May.
Special mention ‘South Indian cinema’ for a Telugu movie. Why not mention ‘North Indian cinema’ for other Bollywood/Hindi movies. Indian cinema. Full stop.
Hi there thanks for your comment. Not intending to be exclusionary here. Just indicating which language it is. Will amend to put in as language. Thanks for your note, we value your opinion and feedback.