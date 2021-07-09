fbpx
Saturday, July 10, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBollywood
EntertainmentBollywood

With Dilip Kumar’s demise, it’s curtains on Bollywood’s original Punjabi triumvirate

India’s film world will miss the three Punjabi boys that made up its 'Golden Era', writes QUAID NAJMI

By Indian Link
0
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

With the passing of the legendary actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan – who ruled hearts as Dilip Kumar – the original ‘Punjabi Troika’ of the Indian film industry has now passed into oblivion.

The trio – Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor – all unmatched maestros in their art – symbolized what is regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of the Hindi film industry.

Hailing from Punjab in undivided India, they opted for a career in the then-fledgling Indian film industry of distant Bombay (now, Mumbai), and excelled, often par excellence.

In the strange, menacing, unforgiving, big, bad city of Bombay, another legend Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, revered now as ‘Dadasaheb Phalke’, had sowed the first seeds of film making at a building in Dadar, 1912.

It was to this ‘Mayanagri’ that many dreamy-eyed youngsters descended from all over, and continue to do so till date – for their ‘tryst with filmy destiny’.

Many trooped here harbouring ambitions to become heroes, heroines, villains, vamps, directors, producers, cameramen, singers, dancers, music directors, or one of the many departments of film-making.

Peshawar neighbourhood friends Dilip Kumar (b. 1922) and Raj Kapoor (b. 1924) also came here, and then Dev Anand (b. 1923) from Gurdaspur followed suit. All three overcame huge hurdles before getting a toehold in the magical world of celluloid – splashing their own ‘Punjabi tadka’ to Bollywood potboilers.

Raj Kapoor started as a child star and then broke into the big league with Neelkamal (1947), Dilip Kumar launched with Jwar Bhata (1944), and Dev Anand in Hum Ek Hain (1946) – all after the great Phalke had departed from the scene.

After the initial hiccups, there was no looking back for the ‘Troika’ and generations around the country looked up to it for whipping up a feast of wholesome, memorable, musical entertainment.

Between the 1950-1970s, they lorded over the film industry with their ‘larger-than-life’ images, distinct personalities, characters they enacted, unique styles and mannerisms, and their onscreen or even off-screen chemistry with many of the dream-girls of that era who rotated with them in different films.

Though they remained professional rivals, they were great pals full of camaraderie in their private lives, unknown to the masses.

Each of them became immortal with their signature performances – Raj Kapoor (Awara 1951), Dilip Kumar (Mughal-e-Azam 1960) and Dev Anand (Guide 1965) – though the trio has left behind a treasure chest of hundreds of other great films.

Surprisingly, Dilip Kumar worked with both Raj Kapoor (Andaz  1949) and Dev Anand (Insaniyat 1955), though never did the trio feature in any film jointly.

Subsequently, there were others who carved a niche for themselves like Ashok Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Jeetendra Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Deol, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and more recently the Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and many more.

Nevertheless, the glowing legacy of Dilip Kumar (98), Dev Anand (88) and Raj Kapoor (63) will continue to inspire many generations of actors and filmmakers for centuries to come.

IANS

READ ALSO: Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s Tragedy King

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA tribute to the food of Kolkata by Mohona Kanjilal
Next articleSouth west Sydney: COVID-policing the streets
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

COVID Compliance south west sydney

South west Sydney: COVID-policing the streets

Indian Link - 0
  As new restrictions are announced in Sydney to combat the concerning rise in cases, over a hundred police officers are currently patrolling the city’s...
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand

With Dilip Kumar’s demise, it’s curtains on Bollywood’s original Punjabi triumvirate

Indian Link - 0
  With the passing of the legendary actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan - who ruled hearts as Dilip Kumar - the original 'Punjabi Troika' of the...
A Taste of Time (left) by Mohona Kanjilal (right)

A tribute to the food of Kolkata by Mohona Kanjilal

Indian Link - 0
  Mohona Kanjilal’s latest book, A Taste of Time: A Food History of Calcutta (Speaking Tiger), is a love letter to a city. Even as she explores...
Joe Biden overturning Donald Trump's student visa proposal

Biden cancels Trump’s proposal to time-limit student visas

Indian Link - 0
  US President Joe Biden's administration has announced it is cancelling a proposal by his predecessor Donald Trump to limit student visas to a four-year...

Design our Diwali greeting card – Join the art competition!

Indian Link - 0
  It’s back again this year: Indian Link's annual Diwali arts competition for kids! Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020