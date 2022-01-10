WATCH: Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anushka Sharma announced on Twitter that her latest project is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing a teaser video from the film titled Chakda Xpress , Sharma wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

In the video, Sharma’s character talks about creating an identity for herself as a player and her team on the world stage.

It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/eRCl6tLvEu — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 6, 2022

Watch the Chakda Xpress teaser here:

WATCH ALSO: Makeup artist transforms herself into Shah Rukh Khan