WATCH: Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser

By Indian Link
Anushka Sharma in the 'Chakda Xpress' teaser. Source: YouTube
Anushka Sharma announced on Twitter that her latest project is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing a teaser video from the film titled Chakda Xpress , Sharma wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

In the video, Sharma’s character talks about creating an identity for herself as a player and her team on the world stage.

Watch the Chakda Xpress teaser here:

