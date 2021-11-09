Twitter reacts to Katrina-Vicky engagement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All eyes are on Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who reportedly held a Roka (engagement) ceremony on Diwali!

The Times of India report also said that the pair will be wed in December. The news has taken fans by surprise as the two have never been seen together in public nor hinted at their relationship on social media.

This time, let the celebs have their hush-hush privacy because the reaction tweets are even spicier! The couple’s low-key event got all the attention on Twitter as fans had mixed reactions to the news.

Most of them are requests to post their Roka pics online, while some users were shocked to find out that Vicky and Katrina had been dating in the first place!

This fan thinks they can bribe the couple into sharing Roka pics

Me to Katrina and Vicky POST PICTURES 😌 pic.twitter.com/nYmzYMXQNQ — ( 🇸🇴 × 🇰🇪 ) #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Quruxda_Melanin) November 7, 2021

The pics, where are they?!

can vicky and katrina post something as a couple asap😒 — r (@baateinvaatein) November 8, 2021

Insta predictions

Vicky Kaushal is nicely putting photos of himself on his IG and then next month he will post a pic with Katrina saying he is now a married man. I can feel it. — **Isha** (@ibarthwal) November 2, 2021

This user feels BETRAYED

Tf Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were dating??? pic.twitter.com/LyFZ5Tj0kY — tharika (@brownpaprikaa) November 2, 2021

Queen treatment only

fyi – i think katrina is fabulous. glad she dumped selmon and renbir. these toxic boys deserve a fart on their face. hope vicky is treating is right. love you kweeeen!

💝💝💝 — apologiesforbrevity🥑🌈 (@roshankokane9) August 5, 2021

Young Vicky 🚼

Fans are also wondering how Salman Khan is doing during this time

Selmon bhoi to other celebrities asking about Katrina and Vicky's relationship pic.twitter.com/6FNzPbsXfE — MH⚡ (@iammahinhossain) June 11, 2021

What would their ‘couple name’ be?

If Vicky kaushal and katrina kaif's wedding rumours are true , can we please call it KaVi sammelan.. — sarcasticbandi💙 (@memervishika) November 9, 2021

Why Barcelona though?

If Vicky and Katrina don’t get married in Barcelona my life will be incomplete — Surbhiseth (@surbhiseth3) November 8, 2021

What a true Kat fan looks like

Katrina kaif getting hitched to Vicky Kaushal finally, happy happy happy for you gal 😊 Vicky looks quite a gentleman 👍 — Meera S (@sheemallama) November 8, 2021

