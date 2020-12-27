Top 10 party songs for your New Years Eve bash

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Whether you’re planning a small gathering or an all-out bash this New Years, you’ll probably need the right playlist to set the tone for the night. This year, Indian Link Radio’s RJ Ekta has done the work for you!
Here are our top picks of songs to enjoy your New Years Eve and say goodbye to 2020. It’s the ideal mix of classic party hits and the year’s top songs, to keep everyone in the party grooving all night.
- “Ishq Tera Tadpave” by Sukhbir (1999)
2) “Bom Diggy Diggy” from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
3) “Care Ni Karda” from Chhalaang (2020)
4) “Burj Khalifa” from Laxmmi (2020)
5) “Kar Gayi Chull” from Kapoor & Sons (2016)
6) “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho (2016)
7) “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from Khoobsurat (2014)
8) “Badtameez Dil” from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
9) “Dilbar” from Satyamev Jayate (2018)
10) “Saturday Saturday” from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
And there you have it! Our top 10 picks of party songs – are there any we missed?
