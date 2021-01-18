fbpx
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home Entertainment Bollywood
EntertainmentBollywood

Tandav on Amazon Prime: REVIEW and backlash

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Tandav opens with a raging kisaan andolan in Greater Noida over a government decision to turn farm land into a SEZ for urbanisation. Soon, the drama throws in students chanting Azadi slogans in a campus called VNU. A news channel is shown catering to the vested interest of the political power set. Right wing and Left wing politics, dynastic rule dominance and students’ crusade — it’s all happening in the series.

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE: 

  • Starring: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, Amyra Dastur
  • Created by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a half stars)

Ali Abbas Zafar has picked pieces off news TV headlines abundantly, to fill the nine-episode runtime of his debut show as OTT content creator.

Zafar forgot to pick a focus while crafting his storyline. Despite the volatile reality the show borrows from, Tandav starts to test your patience even before you are halfway through. An element of predictability creeps in.

Zafar’s star-studded show has been billed as a political thriller by many. Strictly speaking, the idea here is more about using a political milieu and people who are into politics as backdrop for quickfix drama, than explore political thriller as a genre.

Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh. Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: Review: Kaagaz (Zee5)

Gaurav Solanki’s script centres on Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, son of Prime Minister Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia). As the story opens, Devki Nandan looks all set to win another Lok Sabha election but a twist in the tale paves way for Samar to stake claim as his party’s PM candidate. Only, there are others within the ranks who harbour the ambition, too, and this includes the party’s senior leaders Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia) and Gopal Das Munshi (Kumud Mishra).

Tandav is too contrived in the conflicts it sets up for the sake of drama. Part of the flaw owes itself to unsure writing, and part of it could be because the makers ran out of ideas. The series suffers from a weird irony. The story it tries setting up must have seemed like a complex one at the scripting stage, rolling in too many sub plots and a surfeit of characters. And yet the outcome is too simplistic, mostly because Zafar and company cannot seem to avoid playing with generic cliches.

Saif Ali Khan always cuts a formidable figure as antagonist — think Omkara or Ek Hasina Thi — and in Tandav he looks dapper in the neta’s kurta-pyjama uniform. At one level, you get the impression, Saif is let down by the writing this time. As he strives to score as the sinister Samar, the effort shows in places.

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar. Source: Twitter

In fact, most of the heavy-duty cast struggles to emerge beyond cliched characterisation. The exceptions would be Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as students’ leader Shiva Shekhar, and Sunil Grover as Samar’s ruthless right-hand man Gurpal, who manage to rise above the show.

Mounted and executed with flourish, Tandav falls back on mediocre content, with only sporadic moments that genuinely engage. The outcome overall comes as an anticlimax, after the mammoth hype that the show had garnered over the past weeks before release.

#TandavBan

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against the web series.

Ministry sources revealed that notice has been issued to the platform as it had released the series, and came as the ministry took serious notice of complaints against Tandav.

The web series faces charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed. According to the complaints, Hindu deities have been denigrated in it.

According to sources, a proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review: Gullak season 2 (SonyLIV)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Lilly Singh’s rivalry with her overachieving ‘cousin’, Kamala Harris
Next articleReview: Tribhanga (Netflix)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

AUSvIND: Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Ten first-choice players unavailable or injured for at least part of the series, including the talismanic captain who happens to be the best player....
dhoni, rishabh pant, rohit sharma, tim paine, r ashwin, stump mic moments, ashwin sledging, sledging, funny moments, stump mic teasing

Candid convos caught by stump mics

Indian Link - 0
  A lot of the time cheeky stump mics catch candid conversations on the pitch that become immortalised on Youtube. Here are some of those...
cheteshwar pujara

WATCH: Pujara puts his body on the line at the Gabba

Pawan Luthra - 0
  A battered and bruised Indian cricket team is soldiering on as the final day of the 4th cricket test match goes to a thrilling...

Biryani Bonanza: 3 delicious recipes to try this Republic Day

Indian Link - 0
  Talk about biryanis, and you’ll encounter way too many FAQs. Do you cook the rice and meat separately, or together? Do you use the...
curry and rice

“Stop cooking curry”: when neighbours complain about ‘smelly’ Indian food

Rhea Nath - 0
  When 29-year-old Vaibhav Pokhriyal moved into his new apartment in Dee Why, he never would’ve guessed what a stir (no pun intended) his cooking...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020