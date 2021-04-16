fbpx
Saturday, April 17, 2021
LISTEN: Chatting with Ayush Tiwari from “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”

Because of their laidback quality, comedy shows are often thought to be least time-consuming to write, produce, and create. This week, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare writer Ayush Tiwari spoke with Indian Link Radio’s Ekta to dispel the rumour once and for all: writing comedy is not as easy as it looks!

With over 16 years in the entertainment industry writing for TV, Tiwari comes with a wealth of anecdotes and experience.

Still, “the bathroom is the best place for great innovative ideas,” he admits cheekily.

Ayush Tiwari also shares his experience working with comedian Zakir Khan, the “captain” of the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare ship.

Whether you’re a huge fan of the comedy show, or simply interested in the entertainment industry, this one’s for you!

Listen to the full interview here:

