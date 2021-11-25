fbpx
EntertainmentBollywood

It’s Salman Khan on air!

Indian Link Radio’s EKTA SHARMA chats with Salman Khan

By Indian Link
0
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

“I haven’t fan-girled like this for a long time!“ Ekta Sharma, Station Director of Indian Link Radio, said after she interviewed Salman Khan recently.

The Bollywood heartthrob has been doing the press junket in the lead up to his new release Antim.

- Advertisement -

In a 14-year radio career, Ekta has interviewed many figures in the performing arts space.

“Although I was looking forward to chatting with Salman for the first time, I knew he has a reputation of being rather an introverted interviewee. Imagine my surprise when I found him to be quite forthcoming!”

Pleased to be talking to Australia, Salman Khan aka ‘Bhai‘ told his fans to come out and see a  ‘new Salman‘ in Antim.  ‘More realistic and gritty‘ is how he described his role, but added cheekily, that there will be many opportunities for ‘seeti-maar‘.

The interview almost did not eventuate, even after the actor initially agreed.

One cancellation. Not unheard of, given you’re talking about a Bollywood bigwig. Ekta had sat up till midnight, all ready to chat with the star. At the stipulated time, a staff member came on to say, can you hold on for another hour? An hour later, this message came through: ‘Salman can’t make it; he has a severe cold and cough.’

Superstars don’t apologise, of course.

Turns out, he wasn’t untruthful.

When he finally came on the line the next day, he asked if he could do a phono, not a video, as he wasn’t feeling his best, and then proceeded to cough and splutter through his interview.

WATCH ALSO: Singer Shilpa Rao on her new song dropping NOV12 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMore women than men in India for the first time: NFHS
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

It’s Salman Khan on air!

Indian Link - 0
  “I haven’t fan-girled like this for a long time!“ Ekta Sharma, Station Director of Indian Link Radio, said after she interviewed Salman Khan recently. The...

More women than men in India for the first time: NFHS

Indian Link - 0
  Three important findings have been revealed as part of the summary findings of the fifth round of the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS),...

International students: Replacement visas for temporary graduate visa holders

Indian Link - 0
  Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa holders who have been unable to travel to Australia as a result of COVID-19 international border restrictions will be...

Pathway to citizenship open for skilled worker visa holders

Indian Link - 0
  The Australian Government has announced important changes to visas in the skilled workers category. The changes will allow highly skilled migrants to remain in...

Students returning under NSW pilot plan: “We’re looking like fools now.”

Rhea L Nath - 0
  When PM Scott Morrison announced on Monday that Australia was continuing to “safely reopen to the world”, now allowing students and temporary visa holders...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020