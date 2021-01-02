Indian shows and movies to stream in January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nail Polish (Zee5)

In this courtroom drama, the buried bodies of over 30 children are discovered – who is the culprit? Arjun Rampal plays lawyer Jaisingh who must defend Veer Singh, a man accused of murder. Nail Polish is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishan while Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, Madhoo, and Rajit Kapur round off the rest of the cast.

The legal thriller starts streaming on 1 January 2021.

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Netflix)

Kajol is all set to make her Netflix debut with Tribhanga, a social issue drama film directed by Renuka Shahane. Starring Kajol alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar (best known for Netflix series Little Things), the film is about the troubled relationships between three generations of women from the same family.

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy will be available on Netflix from 15 January.

Tandav (Amazon Prime)

After the success of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is back to OTT platforms with Tandav, a political drama from Ali Abbas Zafar. The director of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Zafar’s series promises to look at “the dark corners of Indian politics”. Tandav also stars big names like Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, and Gauhar Khan. Article 15 writer Gaurav Solanki, too, joins the team as scriptwriter.

Catch Tandav on 15 January on Amazon Prime.

The White Tiger (Netflix)

Perhaps one of the most awaited Indian productions on the platform, Netflix’s The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra, and debutant Adarsh Gourav in a dark about the rise of a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur.

The White Tiger starts streaming on 22 January.