Bollywood veterans on a comeback spree

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lately, quite a few veterans have left an impact in Hindi films, proving to naysayers that age is really just a number.

Be it Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao’s impeccable acting in the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho or Kamini Kaushal in the 2019 megahit Kabir Singh, or even Mithun Chakraborty in The Tashkent Files, Bollywood veterans have shown they can still be the boss if given the right roles, not to forget Amitabh Bachchan and his steady flow of releases that have continued over the years.

Here are some of old-timers with upcoming projects this year:

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has always captured the nation’s imagination with her stunning screen presence, is all set to be seen in an upcoming murder mystery Margaon: The Closed File. The film tributes Agatha Christie’s genre of work, and casts the 69-year-old actress as head of an Anglo-Indian family. She is an independent woman, a mother as well as an entrepreneur.

Zeenat was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2019 historical drama Panipat. She played Humayun’s daughter Sakeena Begum. Unfortunately the film was a disaster, and she hardly had the scope to make an impact in her minuscule appearance.

Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades now. She was last seen on screen in the 2013 film Besharam, which featured Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

She is now set to make a comeback with the new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Dharmendra

At 85, Dharmendra is all set to return in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Dharmendra, also known as He-Man of Indian cinema, made his Bollywood debut in the 1960s with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In his over 61-year-journey in the industry, he redefined machismo and is also known for his on-screen pairing with wife Hema Malini in their heydays.

Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was last seen on screen in the 2016 film Ki & Ka, where she played herself in a cameo.

The 73-year-old star will be seen in a full feature role in Karan Johar’s latest-announced film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

IANS

