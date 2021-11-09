fbpx
Biopic on legendary dancer Sitara Devi announced

Source: IANS
Sitara Devi. Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Sitara Devi is one of India’s iconic artistes. A recipient of several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri and Kalidas Samman among others, she revived the Indian classical dance form of Kathak and gave it a new dimension. A biopic on the legendary dancer was confirmed on her 101st birth anniversary yesterday Nov 8.

Producer Raj C. Anand of Raj Anand Movies made an announcement as he said, “We are very happy and excited to bring the story of Sitara Devi to life to the big screen. We believe that her story will make a compelling watch and we would ensure that the film turns out to be as fascinating as her real-life used to be.”

Celebrated musician and drummer Ranjit Barot, who is the son of Sitara Devi, has taken the onus of guiding the biopic’s research team by helping them with deep insights into his mother’s life basis which the story will be designed.

Talking about the project, Ranjit said, “I am excited that a film is to be made on my mother’s life. When Raj Anand (producer) came to me with the idea of making a film on her, I realised it is coming from a very genuine space of enthusiasm and admiration towards my mother who was an iconic artiste. We intend to bring to the screen the untold story of her life through this endeavour.”

India’s Ministry of Culture also commemorated the ‘Empress of Dance’ on Twitter on her birth anniversary.

Research for the biopic on renowned artiste Sitara Devi’s life has already begun as a part of pre-production, the makers will soon announce the cast and director. Born on November 8, 1920, Sitara Devi was not just an eminent artiste but also a strong woman, who strengthened the ideology of feminism and womanhood by living life on her own terms.

READ ALSO: (REVIEW) Thalaivi

