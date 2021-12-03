fbpx
Review: Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan starrer is intriguing but superficially mounted, writes Troy Ribeiro

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh in Bob Biswas (Source: IANS)
This film focuses on the assassin Bob Biswas, a character conceived by Sujoy Ghosh and Advaita Kala’s Kahaani ( 2012) starring Vidya Balan, thus technically making it a kind of prequel.

Actor Saswata Chatterjee had portrayed the quirky character in Kahaani with such flair and unconventional style that it ended up becoming an intriguing figure worth exploring his backstory. And that’s how this film germinated.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Bob Biswas (Zee5)

Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangda Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora, Tina Desai, Samara Tijori, Ditipriya Roy, Pavbitra Rabha

Rating: ***1/2

Duration: 132 minutes

Unlike the high-octane, nifty thriller Kahaani, Bob Biswas with a character-driven plot, is a slow-paced film. The titular character in a vulnerable state of mind embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being in a coma for eight years. Unable to recall his past, he tries to piece his life together with his wife Mary, son Benny and stepdaughter Mini after he steps out of the hospital. How he gets his prospective victims’ MMS on a mobile phone and is forced to kill them while working undercover as a life insurance agent, forms the crux of the film.

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas
Source: IANS

Set in Kolkata, the script does have its moments, with the twists in the tale and the code of conduct among criminals, but it is Bob’s gullibility that keeps you hooked to the screen.

While we miss Saswata Chatterjee as the eponymous killer, Abhishek Bachchan with his bemused appearance and unusual demeanour delivers an equally earnest performance. He is aptly supported by Chitrangda Singh as his wife Mary, Ronith Arora as son Benny, and Samara Tijori as Mini.

Purab Kohli has his moments of onscreen glory as the drug peddler Bubai. Similarly, Pabitra Rabha as Dhonu the street-food seller, and Paran Bandopadhyay as the pharmacist Kali Da whose pet phrase is Niyam, niyam hota hai… leave their mark on the screen.

Tina Desai in a significant role as police officer Indira Verma is stereotypical and so are all the other supporting actors who are a part of the city’s underbelly.

While Bob Biswas‘ back story is intriguing and the film informs you of how he is connected to the tale in Kahaani, writer Sujoy Ghosh takes the lazy way out.

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

His script fails to tell us about Bob’s initiation into the world of crime, how he became a contract killer in the first place. This would have been much more interesting.

Also, Bob’s journey as the assassin is smooth and perfunctory that beyond a point, you just don’t get emotionally hooked.

