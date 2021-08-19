fbpx
Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Film Review: Bell Bottom (Pooja Entertainment)

The story of an undercover agent on a mission to save 210 hostages held by hijackers.

By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

‘Bell Bottom’ features Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent, who pulls off the impossible mission of re-capturing a hijacked plane and landing it safely on Indian soil with all the passengers alive, without any bloodshed. It is slick and stylish all along.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Bell Bottom (Pooja Entertainment)

Duration: 123 minutes

Director: Ranjit M. Tewari

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta

Rating: ***1/2

Akshay Kumar’s character, Anshul, is driven not only by his call of duty, but also because of a personal loss. His mother, an asthma patient, played by Dolly Ahluwalia, had died when an Indian flight had been hijacked by the Pakistanis. She had lost her life because she’d been denied life-saving oxygen by the hijackers. Akshay Kumar’s character therefore is focused, determined and goal-oriented.

The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady (Akshay Kumar’s wife). Her character has an amazing twist to her, which is revealed much later in the story. Lara Dutta plays Mrs Indira Gandhi and Huma Qureshi, a special agent working for the Dubai government.

Lara Dutta as Mrs Indira Gandhi. Source: Twitter
Lara Dutta as Mrs Indira Gandhi. Source: Twitter

Akshay Kumar has definitely nailed the look and nuances of a special agent, who lives a normal life but drops everything when duty calls. He is in top form looking slick and suave in his retro look and for the most part holds the movie with his acting skills. He does justice to the character he plays. The bond between the mother and son is sweet.

Vaani Kapoor has a sweet but impactful role. She excels in playing a good-humoured character and looks stunning, and brings a lot of freshness when on-screen. For Lara Dutta, this could be a career-defining role. She looks so much like Mrs Gandhi and excels in her performance. Huma Qureshi, especially when her real identity is revealed, will definitely blow you away.

The narrative is gripping and every character comes with a back story or sudden twist, so the audience doesn’t lose interest.

Film snapshot. Source: IANS
Film snapshot. Source: IANS

The massive scale of the movie is outstanding; the makers (Pooja Entertainment) have not shied away from spending to make it larger than life and for achieving this in the middle of the pandemic is commendable.

The editing in the first half could have been crisper, but the second half is so smooth and pacy that you wouldn’t know when the film ends.

The special effects (VFX) could have been better. The movie was shot in Scotland, but never once do you feel any liberties were taken with the narrative’s authenticity. The production designer who recreated the 1980s deserves special mention.

The songs are few but well-placed. The ones that stood out were the gurudwara song ‘Khair Mangdi’ and the title track ‘Dhoom Taraa’, which stays with you even after you leave the theatre.

IANS

READ ALSO: Film Review: Spin (Disney+Hotstar)

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAussie women’s squad announced for series against India
Next articleHow to give effective feedback as a supervisor
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

How to give effective feedback as a supervisor

Indian Link - 0
  Giving good feedback is an art. It can be challenging for supervisors and managers, whether in an educational setting or any other workplace. Our newly...

Film Review: Bell Bottom (Pooja Entertainment)

Indian Link - 0
  'Bell Bottom' features Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent, who pulls off the impossible mission of re-capturing a hijacked plane and landing it safely...

Aussie women’s squad announced for series against India

Indian Link - 0
  Test cricket will return this summer with Australia's women's team to play a Test match against India for the first time in 15 years. Cricket...

41 Keralites stranded in Afghanistan seek immediate evacuation

Indian Link - 0
  As many as 41 Keralites, including women and children, presently in Afghanistan have contacted the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (Norka) Department and sought help for...
NZ Police media indian man deported

Indian man to be deported after trying to bribe NZ officer

Indian Link - 0
  27-year-old Gurwinder Singh who offered a NZ police officer $200 to let him off a drink-driving charge will be deported to India. A recently released...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020