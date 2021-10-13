Twitter reacts to Ari Kumar on Love Island AU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Whether you binge it or cringe at it, the summer of love is here! After the UK version of reality show Love Island wrapped up in August, fans have been yearning for more. With season 3 of Love Island Australia returning to TV screens this week, audiences were treated to some much awaited drama.

The latest season also features its first participant of Fijian-Indian descent Ari Kumar, who is a 26-year-old web content publisher from the Gold Coast. She was born and raised in New Zealand, has been single for seven years and is a big supporter of onscreen diversity, which pushed her to join the reality show.

- Advertisement -

As South Asians, we tend to be more conservative and can shy away from such public displays, but Ari (like Niranga from the Bachelorette) has put herself out there, braving all judgement, to look for love in front of the whole country!

She hopes her involvement helps other young women from the community feel seen on mainstream media, she told Refinery Australia.

Two episodes in, Ari has already managed to call three guys on the show ‘daddy’ and in true Love Island fashion, was coupled up with a man who got snatched by a newcomer.

Our girl might just be kicked off the show unless finds a new hunk TONIGHT. Until episode 3 airs at 8:45 pm this evening, these tweets from viewers should satiate your hunger for what comes next.

- Advertisement -

i swear Ari better not leave. she needs 2 new hot bombshells pleaseeee #LoveIslandAU — Aggie (@aggiexxd) October 12, 2021

Ari sweetie you have know him for 48 hours #LoveIslandAU — Ellora (@Ellora76236387) October 12, 2021

Not Ryan describing Ari as ‘something different’ GIRL RUN #LoveIslandAU — Noelle LaFontaine (@NoelleLaFontai8) October 11, 2021

Ari setting south asian people back 100 years with those daddy comments #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/bsc5gj8AZT — adeeb 🗺 (@crunchyedse02) October 11, 2021

why is Ari apologising she legit had concerns and Ryan was being so mean… DITCH HIM #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/NsQY9IJROR — fatima (@fatimadoesstuff) October 12, 2021

Ari every time Lexi says something #loveislandAU pic.twitter.com/3ycKCG65Zw — love island comments (@3ntretain) October 12, 2021

I can’t wait for Ari to lose it at someone 😭 #LoveIslandAU — elle (@imeloise_) October 11, 2021

Ari and Ryan are the perfect pairing. Both problematic and annoying asf but hey it’s good for TV #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/NFK5MIwhtI — nyibz da brat (@Nyibzz) October 12, 2021

Ari is just getting karma back for stepping forward twice on Taku #LoveIslandAU — realityaddict85 (@realityaddict85) October 12, 2021

Ari needs to couple up with Taku. I actually think they would make a good couple #LoveIslandAU — BD (@MsGGoose) October 12, 2021

What do you think is going to happen tonight? Tell us in the comments!

READ ALSO: Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup